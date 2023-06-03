QUEENSBURY — Sophia Keays pitched a two-hitter and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning as Salem beat Bolton-Schroon Lake 4-2 on Saturday in a Class D state regional final at Morse Athletic Complex.

The victory put the Generals in the state softball final four, to be held next weekend at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island. Salem will play Eldred or Deposit-Hancock on Friday at 1 p.m. in the semifinals.

The Generals scored one run in the second on Bella Garrison's RBI ground out and two in the third on Hannah Gongola's run-scoring single and Sierra Phillips' sacrifice fly. They added another run in the fifth on Kayla McCauliffe's RBI infield single.

Check back later for a full story from this game.

