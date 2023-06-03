QUEENSBURY — The Salem Generals had a lot on their minds on Saturday.

There was a game to be played, with a chance to become the first Salem softball team to make the state final four. There was also a prom later than night, and who wants to lose on the day of the prom?

A game with a late-morning start had a nail-biting end. Bolton-Schroon Lake loaded the bases in the seventh inning before the final out was made at home plate, giving the Generals a 4-2 victory in a Class D state regional final at Morse Athletic Complex.

The Generals advance to play next weekend at Moriches Sports Complex on Long Island. They meet defending state champion Deposit-Hancock on Friday at 1 p.m., with the championship game scheduled for the following day. It’ll be a first-time experience for Salem softball, and the first time in a long time Salem has sent any team to a state final four.

“It feels so great because we’ve never been able to do that before, in like history at Salem at all,” pitcher Sophia Keays said. “I know these girls will be able to do what we need to do up at states, and whether we win or lose, it’s just the experience of getting to go to Long Island and getting to play softball there.”

After throwing her first warmup pitch to the backstop, Keays settled in to do a stellar job over the next six innings. She faced two batters over the minimum until the seventh, struck out exactly one batter per inning and finished with a two-hitter.

But the Wild Eagles made it interesting in the seventh, when Keays threw 35 pitches. Kayla Navitsky’s single plated one run and a catcher’s interference call with the bases loaded made it a two-run game. Keays went home on a comebacker to get the force for the final out.

“I was stressing a little when the bases got loaded,” Keays said, “but I’m like, I got this. I was pitching good all year, I was pitching good all game, until the last inning, it got a little sketchy, but I knew that I’d be able to do what I needed to do so that we (could win).”

Salem coach Bridget Dusha said she felt good about her team’s chances even when things got messy in the seventh.

“I have confidence in my defense; I have confidence in my pitcher,” she said. ‘We’ve got some really awesome veteran players, and a couple of these girls played and won sectionals that COVID year (2021) and never got to experience any more (beyond sectionals), so that motivated them forward to really want more. And because of how much they wanted it, I was very confident in all of their abilities.”

The loss meant the end of the road for a Bolton-Schroon Lake team that went 14-4 and won the Section VII title for the second year in a row.

“It really has been such a special season for us,” coach Melanie Persons said. “Back to back championships … these girls have worked just tirelessly together; they are such a dynamic team together, they care so much about one another, it’s been a really special time for us.”

Though the Generals had to battle for the win, it was a solid overall performance. They spread out their runs over three innings and several players contributed.

Sierra Phillips doubled and scored on Bella Garrison’s groundout in the second. Keays doubled in the third, scored on Hannah Gongola’s single and Gongola later scored on Phillips’ sacrifice fly. Taylor Cary singled and later scored on Kayla McCauliffe’s infield single in the fifth.

“This was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Keays said. “Everyone was doing what they needed to; we were hitting, we were getting on base, and whether we were or not, we were going back up ready to hit and ready to produce.”

All of which will lead to yet another week of softball and a 500-mile round trip to the eastern end of Long Island.

“… It’s going to be something special for every single person,” Dusha said, “and I’m really excited for them, just to be able to have the experience, regardless of the outcome that happens next weekend on Long Island.”

Saturday's game had been moved back to an 11 a.m. start because of Salem’s prom. The game started in cool, drizzly weather, but for the Generals, brought a happy ending and a full afternoon to concentrate on something else.

Class D Regional Final Bolton-Schroon Lake (14-4);000;000;2 — 2 2 1 Salem (11-10);012;010;x — 4 8 2 WP — Sophia Keays. LP — Jane Trowbridge. 2B — Sophia Keays (Sal), Sierra Phillips (Sal).