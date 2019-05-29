SALEM — Sarah McCauliffe pitched a 12-strikeout one-hitter and Amber Terry and Blake Riche each drove in four runs to power Salem past North Warren, 15-0.
The second-seeded Generals (10-6) advance to play No. 3 seed Fort Ann in the Class D semifinals on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
Riche and Kaitlyn Dunlavey both went 3 for 4, with Dunlavey adding three RBIs for Salem, while Alyssa Loveland doubled and had three walks. Emma Phelps had the lone base hit for the Cougars (6-10).
