 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salem captures first Section II softball title
0 comments

Salem captures first Section II softball title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salem wins title

Salem players pose with the plaque after winning their Section II championship game on Thursday.

SALEM — Salem captured its first-ever Section II softball championship Thursday with a 7-3 Class D victory over Argyle.

The Generals (11-3) built a 7-0 lead by stringing together seven hits and playing mostly solid defense behind pitcher Sarah McCauliffe. Tori Cary, McCauliffe and Taylor Cary hit RBI singles for Salem, whose only previous Section II finals appearance came in 2017.

Argyle scored three runs on two errors in the seventh inning to pull closer at the end.

Check back later for a full story.

Class D Championship

Argyle;000;000;3 — 3;8;3

Salem;103;012;x — 7;7;3

WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Gretta Schneider. 3B — Andrea Cary (S). 2B — Bryanne Mattison (A), Tori Cary (S).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News