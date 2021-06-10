Salem captures first Section II softball title

SALEM — Salem captured its first-ever Section II softball championship Thursday with a 7-3 Class D victory over Argyle.
The Generals (11-3) built a 7-0 lead by stringing together seven hits and playing mostly solid defense behind pitcher Sarah McCauliffe. Tori Cary, McCauliffe and Taylor Cary hit RBI singles for Salem, whose only previous Section II finals appearance came in 2017.
Argyle scored three runs on two errors in the seventh inning to pull closer at the end.
