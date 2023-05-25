Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOREAU — One inning was enough for the Generals.

Salem scored four times in the third inning and Sophia Keays pitched a three-hitter as the Generals beat Argyle 4-2 on Thursday in the Class D championship game of the Section II Softball Tournament. The teams have faced each other in the sectional final for three years in a row, with Salem winning in 2021 and 2023.

Salem moves on to face the Section VII champion at Malta's Luther Forest fields on June 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the state regional final. The winner of that game advances to the state final four on Long Island.

The Generals had 10 hits, but only produced runs in the third inning. It began with Taylor Cary, Keays and Hannah Gongola reaching to load the bases. Kayla McCauliffe followed that with the game’s big hit, a two-run double up against the fence in center field. That was followed by Sierra Phillips’ RBI ground out and Jenna McCauliffe's run-scoring single.

Argyle scored twice in the sixth when Becca Campbell and Kylee Humiston came home on an error. But Keays got out of that inning with a comebacker and had a 1-2-3 seventh inning to end the game.

Keays dealt with some wildness in Tuesday’s semifinal, but had few issues with that on Thursday. She struck out 12 and walked just two while surrendering three hits.

“I think my problem (Tuesday) was, we had 10 days of no games, and I didn’t really pitch for those 10 days,” Keays said.

“She threw fantastic today,” Salem coach Bridget Dusha. “She really did such a great job. She had great command of all her pitches, she was smart with her pitch placement ... that’s all I could ask for.”

Salem had lost 4-1 in last year’s title game.

“It is so nice,” Keays said, “because last year it was a close game, and this year it was also a close game, but we just produced more, we hit more. We hit well, we fielded well, we just did well all around.”

Argyle has only one senior — catcher Kylee Humiston. The Scots put things together for the sectional ride, just has they had last year, but couldn’t get the hits to fall in on Thursday. Coach Lexi Nassivera said the experience would be good for the players.

“Most of these girls haven’t had this type of experience, haven’t felt the feeling,” Nassivera said. “I told them when we were having our after-game meeting, if there’s anything I want you to take away from this, I want you to feel the emotions of being here, and wanting to be back here next year.”

For the top-seeded Generals, it’s mission accomplished for sectionals and on to state-level play.

“They’re a great group of kids,” Dusha said, “they’re young and they’re really eager to learn. We started off a little slow, but all the work we put in this season had really paid off.”