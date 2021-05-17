ROUNDUP: Witches rally for victory; Breen throws no-hitter for South High

GREENWICH 7, SPA CATHOLIC 6
League: Wasaren League
Spa Catholic 003 200 1 — 6 7 4
Greenwich 011 023 x — 7 12 0
WP — Reegan Mullen (2-0). LP — Molly O’Reilly. 2B — Megan Cornell (SCC), Emma Brown (SCC). HR — Kiley Allen (Gre).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O’Reilly 11 strikeouts; Megan Cornell 2 for 4.
Greenwich highlights: Faith Ingber 2 for 4; Jocelyn Spiezio 2 for 4; Destiney Mckernon 2 for 4; Maddy Carney 2 for 4.
Records: Greenwich 4-1, 4-1.
WARRENSBURG 3, GRANVILLE 2
League: Adirondack League
Granville 001 000 1 — 2 9 1
Warrensburg 020 000 1 — 3 9 2
WP — Kailey Bacon 5-2. LP — Bascom.
Granville highlights: Bascom 18 Ks; Zovistoski 4 for 4; Ingleston 3 for 3.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 10 Ks, 2 for 3; Alonah Olden 4 for 4.
Records: Warrensburg 2-2, 5-2.
CORINTH 12, NORTH WARREN 0
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 500 340 0 — 12 10 0
North Warren 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
WP — Jensen. LP — Phelps. 2B — Manning (Cor), Nicole Buckman (NW). HR — Mann (Cor).
Corinth highlights: Jensen 2 for 4, 6 strikeouts; Manning 2 for 3, 2 runs scored; Mann 2 for 4, grand slam.
North Warren highlights: Emma Phelps 6 strikeouts.
Records: Corinth 1-3, 2-3. North Warren 0-4, 0-5.
Notes: Mann was 2 for 4 with a grand slam and 3 runs scored.
FORT ANN 25,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 9
League: Adirondack
Hartford-F.E. 070 020 0 — 9 5 4
Fort Ann (10)0(15) 000 0 — 25 5 4
WP — Emma Blondin. LP — Gabby McFarren. 2B — Gabby McFarren (Hart/FE), Mattison Viele (Hart/FE), Faith Lehoisky (FA).
Fort Ann highlights: Faith Lehoisky 1 RBI, Emma Blondin 7 strikeouts.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 0-4. Fort Ann 2-3, 2-3.
SOUTH HIGH 20, GLOVERSVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
South High 057 53x x — 20 19 0
Gloversville 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
WP — Hannah Breen 5-0. 2B — Hannah Breen (SGF), Courtney Robarge (SGF), Christine Mallette (SGF), Emma Martens (SGF). 3B — Tori Young (SGF). HR — Molly Rafferty (SGF), Deme Kellogg (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 2 for 5, 3RBI, RS; Hannah Breen 2 for 4, 4RBIs, RS; Deme Kellogg 4 for4, 4RBIs, 2 RS, HR; Emma Martens 4 for 4, 3 RBIs, 4RS; Courtney Robarge 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 3RS; Jillian Capozucca 2 for 4, 2RS, Maddy Ring 1 for 2, RBI, 2RS; Tori Young 1 for 1, 3B; Molly Rafferty 1 for 3, RBI, RS, HR.
Records: South Glens Falls 5-0, 5-0. Gloversville 0-6, 0-6.
Notes: Hannah Breen throws a no-hitter with 12 K’s.
SCHUYLERVILLE 19,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 1
League: Foothills Council
Broad.-Perth 000 000 0 — 1 0 5
Schuylerville 03(10) 600 0 — 19 15 0
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — S. Kanches. 2B — Molly Vianese (Schy), Megan Stadel (Schy) 2, Sophia Wahl (Schy).
Broadalbin-Perth highlights: K. Hinder 1 RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 9 strikeouts; Anya Vautrin 2 for 4, 2 RBIs; Sophia Wahl 3 for 4, 4 RBIs; Megan Stadel 4 for 4, 2 RBIs; 2 doubles.
Records: Schuylerville 2-5, 2-5.
Notes: Molly Vianese struck out 9 and pitched a perfect game through 4 innings. Sophia Wahl finished the game pitching 1 inning, striking out 3, walking 1 and allowing 1 run.
TICONDEROGA 20, MORIAH 7
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga (11)03 004 2 — 20 22 6
Moriah 200 030 2 — 7 6 5
WP — Anna Whitman (3-2). LP — Gwen Eichen. 2B — Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti), Cassidy Mattison (Ti) 2, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 2, Kailey LaCourse (Ti), Molly Price (Ti), Emily Gangi (Moriah), Sarah Shoobe (Mor). HR — Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti).
Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-4, Double, HR, 7 RBIs; Kennedy Davis 4-5, Double, HR, 2 RBIs; Cassidy Mattison 5-6, 4 RBIs; Molly Price 3-4, Double, 2 RBIs; Lizzie Rich 2-5, 2 Doubles, 3 RBIs.
Moriah highlights: Emily Gangi 2-3, Double, 2 RBIs; Sarah Shoobe 1-2, Double.
Records: Ticonderoga 3-2, 3-2. Moriah 0-4, 0-4.
JOHNSBURG 25, WELLS 4
League: Mountain and Valley
Wells 00201 0001 0 — 4 1 12
Johnsburg 04(13)03 01040 0 — 25 23 2
WP — Hannah McNally 3-0. LP — Alexis Brook 1-5. 2B — Cassie Dunbar (Jnb). 3B — Aileen Stevens (Jnb). HR — Hannah McNally (Jnb).
Johnsburg highlights: Megan Mohowski 5-6, 5 RBIs; Mackenzie Mulligan 3-4, 4 RBIs; Kate Wimberly 3-4, 3 RBIs; Jennie Allen 3-5, 4 RBIs.
Records: Wells 1-5, 1-5. Johnsburg 5-0, 5-0.
Notes: Hannah McNally 12 Ks.
HOOSIC VALLEY 14, WATERFORD 11
League: Wasaren League
Hoo. Valley 370 301 0 — 14 10 6
Waterford 011 022 5 — 11 11 1
WP — Emma Scofield. LP — Meghan Paul. 2B — Sam Wager (HV), Emma Scofield (HV), Kiley Pennick (Waterford). 3B — Sam Wager (HV).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Emma Scofield 10K, single, double, 3 RBIs; Sam Wager single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Taryn Morrissey 2 hits, 1 RBI.
Waterford highlights: Meghan Paul 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kiley Pennick 1 single, double, 1 RBI.
Records: Hoosic Valley 1-4, 1-4. Waterford 0-3, 0-3.
TAMARAC 9, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-N.L. 000 00x x — 0 1 5
Tamarac 330 3xx x — 9 8 1
WP — Moira Collins. LP — Bailey Catlin. 2B — Moira Collins (Tam), Jennifer Wilson (Tam). 3B — Amelia Peura (BNL), Gianna Bucciero (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Gianna Bucciero 2 for 3, 3 RBIs; Jennifer Wilson 2 for 3, 2 RBIs; Jess Heinrichs 2 RBIs; Moira Collins 9 strikeouts.
Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-5, 0-5. Tamarac 4-0, 4-0.
Notes: Moira Collins threw a shutout to lead Tamarac past Berlin-New Lebanon 9-0 on Monday, giving up 1 hit.