ROUNDUP: Witches rally for victory; Breen throws no-hitter for South High

South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 2 for 5, 3RBI, RS; Hannah Breen 2 for 4, 4RBIs, RS; Deme Kellogg 4 for4, 4RBIs, 2 RS, HR; Emma Martens 4 for 4, 3 RBIs, 4RS; Courtney Robarge 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, 3RS; Jillian Capozucca 2 for 4, 2RS, Maddy Ring 1 for 2, RBI, 2RS; Tori Young 1 for 1, 3B; Molly Rafferty 1 for 3, RBI, RS, HR.