ROUNDUP: Whitehall tops Queensbury

WHITEHALL 6, QUEENSBURY 1

League: Non-league

Whitehall;100;005;0 —;6;9;1

Queensbury;000;000;1 —;1;4;2

WP — Madi Gould. LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Olivia Whiting (W), Ava Ruby (W), Khloe Paddock (W). 3B — Alexis Rogers (Q). HR — Vinna Jensen (White).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 10 Ks, Olivia Whiting 3 for 4, Ava Ruby 3 for 4, Vinna Jensen 3 RBIs.

Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 11 Ks, 2 for 3, Cassidy Ray 2 for 3.

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 22,
NORTH WARREN 0

League: Non-league

Bolton-S. Lake;45(11);20x;x —;22;15;0

North Warren;000;00x;x —;0;2;6

WP — Jane Trowbridge. LP — K. LaGuerre. 2B — Kayla Navitsky (B-SL), Ila Hubert (B-SL), Ali Baker (B-SL) 2. HR — Ila Hubert (B-SL) 3.

Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Hubert 4-4 with 3 home runs.

Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 1-0. North Warren 0-1.

Notes: Bolton-Schroon Lake had 15 hits versus North Warren inside the Dome at the Adirondack Sports Complex. Kayla Navitsky had a complete-game 2-hitter with 6 strikeouts.

