ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hudson Falls; Queensbury improves to 15-1

WHITEHALL 3, HUDSON FALLS 1

League: Non-league

Whitehall;010;000;2 —;3;7;2

Hudson Falls;000;001;0 —;1;1;3

WP — Madi Gould (9-1). LP — Anna Winter (10-6). 2B — Brooke Benjamin (Whitehall), Madi Gould (Whitehall), Madison Sawyer (HuF).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 12 Ks, 2B, Brooke Benjamin 2B, RBI (1 for 3), Braydee Benjamin 2 singles (2 for 3), Blake Bird 2 singles (2 for 4).

Hudson Falls highlights: Madison Sawyer 1 for 2 (2B), Anna Winter 3 Ks.

Records: Whitehall 9-1. Hudson Falls 10-6.

Notes: Whitehall took advantage of a couple of Hudson Falls errors to snap a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning.

QUEENSBURY 10, COLONIE 4

League: Non-league

Colonie;200;002;0 —;4;6;3

Queensbury;004;150;x —;10;13;3

WP — Bella Brown (3-0). LP — Ashley Hacker. 2B — Jenny Shafer (Colonie), Lexi Koonz (Colonie), Lindsey Pepe (Q), Emma Sponzo (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q), Dyllan Ray (Q). HR — Cassidy Ray (Q).

Colonie highlights: Jenny Shafer 2 for 2, 2 runs, 1 RBI.

Queensbury highlights: Emma Sponzo 3 for 4, 3 RBI, Cassidy Ray 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 runs, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 4, 3 runs, Dyllan Ray 2 for 4, 2 runs, Bella Brown 5 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 15-1.

GLENS FALLS 21, GRANVILLE 2

League: Non-league

Glens Falls;406;209;x —;21;10;0

Granville;011;000;x —;2;5;10

WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — L. Bascom. 2B — A. Hill (GF), A. Bordeaux (GF) 2, L. Canale (GF), Megan Hover (Gra), Rachel Beaver (Gra). HR — E. Richards (GF).

Records: Granville 7-5.

CORINTH 18, NORTH WARREN 6

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;047;34x;x —;18;9;2

North Warren;011;22x;x —;6;7;4

WP — Teagan Grady. LP — Addison Swan. 2B — Alexis Crossman (Cor), Addison Swan (NW).

Corinth highlights: Alexis Crossman 4-4, Teagan Grady 4 innings pitched, 8 Ks.

North Warren highlights: Kianna LaGuerre 1-2, 2 runs scored, Addison Swan double, run scored.

Records: Corinth 2-7, 2-9. North Warren 0-9, 2-12.

Notes: Corinth scored in every inning except the first to take the win on Senior Day at North Warren. North Warren's Kianna LaGuerre turned a double play unassisted.

HOOSIC VALLEY 9, CAMBRIDGE 6

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;010;122;03; —;9;10;6

Cambridge;121;001;10; —;6;5;6

WP — Lainey Bochette. LP — Lauren Archambeault. 2B — Lainey Bochette (HV), Star Whydra (HV). 3B — Riley Caiazza (HV), Isabelle Darfler (Cam).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Lainey Bochette 7.1 IP, 5 H, 10 K, 3 BBs, Riley Caiazza 2 for 5, triple, single, 2 RBIs, Star Whydra 2 for 4, single, double, RBI.

Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault 8.0 IP, 10 H, 17 Ks, 3 BBs, Emily DeSouza 1 for 4, single, run, Isabelle Darfler 1 for 3, triple, 1 RBI.

Records: Hoosic Valley 7-6, 7-9. Cambridge 3-10, 4-12.

HOOSIC VALLEY 15, CAMBRIDGE 5

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge;100;400;00; —;5;5;2

Hoosic Valley;009;6x0;00; —;15;8;5

WP — Olivia Cappellano. LP — Lauren Archambeault. 2B — Lauren Archambeault (Cam), Lainey Bochette (HV). 3B — Lainey Bochette (HV).

Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault double, run 2 RBIs, Megan Day single, 3 RBIs.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Olivia Cappellano 5.0 IP, 5 H, 10 K, Lainey Bochette 3 for 3, double, 4 RBIs, Taylor Lancaster 1 for 1, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs.

Records: Cambridge 3-10, 4-12. Hoosic Valley 7-6, 7-9.

EMMA WILLARD 13, HOOSICK FALLS 10

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard;200;008;3 —;13;8;5

Hoosick Falls;304;110;1 —;10;6;6

WP — Sam McEntee (4-9). LP — Marissa Landry. 2B — Sam McEntee (EW), Alice Wang (EW), Alexis Pingelski (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Marissa Landry 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.

Records: Emma Willard 4-9, 4-9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0