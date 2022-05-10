ROUNDUP: Whitehall edges Hudson Falls; Queensbury improves to 15-1

WHITEHALL 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
League: Non-league
Whitehall;010;000;2 —;3;7;2
Hudson Falls;000;001;0 —;1;1;3
WP — Madi Gould (9-1). LP — Anna Winter (10-6). 2B — Brooke Benjamin (Whitehall), Madi Gould (Whitehall), Madison Sawyer (HuF).
Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 12 Ks, 2B, Brooke Benjamin 2B, RBI (1 for 3), Braydee Benjamin 2 singles (2 for 3), Blake Bird 2 singles (2 for 4).
Hudson Falls highlights: Madison Sawyer 1 for 2 (2B), Anna Winter 3 Ks.
Records: Whitehall 9-1. Hudson Falls 10-6.
Notes: Whitehall took advantage of a couple of Hudson Falls errors to snap a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning.
QUEENSBURY 10, COLONIE 4
League: Non-league
Colonie;200;002;0 —;4;6;3
Queensbury;004;150;x —;10;13;3
WP — Bella Brown (3-0). LP — Ashley Hacker. 2B — Jenny Shafer (Colonie), Lexi Koonz (Colonie), Lindsey Pepe (Q), Emma Sponzo (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q), Dyllan Ray (Q). HR — Cassidy Ray (Q).
Colonie highlights: Jenny Shafer 2 for 2, 2 runs, 1 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Emma Sponzo 3 for 4, 3 RBI, Cassidy Ray 2 for 4, 2 RBI, 2 runs, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 4, 3 runs, Dyllan Ray 2 for 4, 2 runs, Bella Brown 5 strikeouts.
Records: Queensbury 15-1.
GLENS FALLS 21, GRANVILLE 2
League: Non-league
Glens Falls;406;209;x —;21;10;0
Granville;011;000;x —;2;5;10
WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — L. Bascom. 2B — A. Hill (GF), A. Bordeaux (GF) 2, L. Canale (GF), Megan Hover (Gra), Rachel Beaver (Gra). HR — E. Richards (GF).
Records: Granville 7-5.
CORINTH 18, NORTH WARREN 6
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;047;34x;x —;18;9;2
North Warren;011;22x;x —;6;7;4
WP — Teagan Grady. LP — Addison Swan. 2B — Alexis Crossman (Cor), Addison Swan (NW).
Corinth highlights: Alexis Crossman 4-4, Teagan Grady 4 innings pitched, 8 Ks.
North Warren highlights: Kianna LaGuerre 1-2, 2 runs scored, Addison Swan double, run scored.
Records: Corinth 2-7, 2-9. North Warren 0-9, 2-12.
Notes: Corinth scored in every inning except the first to take the win on Senior Day at North Warren. North Warren's Kianna LaGuerre turned a double play unassisted.
HOOSIC VALLEY 9, CAMBRIDGE 6
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley;010;122;03; —;9;10;6
Cambridge;121;001;10; —;6;5;6
WP — Lainey Bochette. LP — Lauren Archambeault. 2B — Lainey Bochette (HV), Star Whydra (HV). 3B — Riley Caiazza (HV), Isabelle Darfler (Cam).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Lainey Bochette 7.1 IP, 5 H, 10 K, 3 BBs, Riley Caiazza 2 for 5, triple, single, 2 RBIs, Star Whydra 2 for 4, single, double, RBI.
Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault 8.0 IP, 10 H, 17 Ks, 3 BBs, Emily DeSouza 1 for 4, single, run, Isabelle Darfler 1 for 3, triple, 1 RBI.
Records: Hoosic Valley 7-6, 7-9. Cambridge 3-10, 4-12.
HOOSIC VALLEY 15, CAMBRIDGE 5
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;100;400;00; —;5;5;2
Hoosic Valley;009;6x0;00; —;15;8;5
WP — Olivia Cappellano. LP — Lauren Archambeault. 2B — Lauren Archambeault (Cam), Lainey Bochette (HV). 3B — Lainey Bochette (HV).
Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault double, run 2 RBIs, Megan Day single, 3 RBIs.
Hoosic Valley highlights: Olivia Cappellano 5.0 IP, 5 H, 10 K, Lainey Bochette 3 for 3, double, 4 RBIs, Taylor Lancaster 1 for 1, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs.
Records: Cambridge 3-10, 4-12. Hoosic Valley 7-6, 7-9.
EMMA WILLARD 13, HOOSICK FALLS 10
League: Wasaren League
Emma Willard;200;008;3 —;13;8;5
Hoosick Falls;304;110;1 —;10;6;6
WP — Sam McEntee (4-9). LP — Marissa Landry. 2B — Sam McEntee (EW), Alice Wang (EW), Alexis Pingelski (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Marissa Landry 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.
Records: Emma Willard 4-9, 4-9.