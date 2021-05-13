ROUNDUP: Warriors score twice in 4th to beat Granville

LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 2
League: Adirondack League
Granville;010;000;0 —;2;2;2
Lake George;001;200;x —;3;6;1
WP — Shannon Starratt. LP — L. Bascom. 2B — H. Barber (Gra), Rachel Jaeger (LG) 2. 3B — Sam Gorey (LG). HR — L Zovistoski (Gra).
Lake George highlights: Sam Gorey 1 for 3, 1 triple, 1 RBI, Rachel Jaeger 2 for 2, 2 doubles, Alli Zilm 1 for 3, Tyler Bergman 1 for 3, Grace York 1 for 2.
Records: Granville 1-2. Lake George 4-1.
Notes: Shannon Starratt had 10 strikeouts for LG and allowed only 2 hits. Lauren Bascom had 7 strikeouts and one walk.
QUEENSBURY 8, HUDSON FALLS 3
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;022;120;1 —;8;9;1
Hudson Falls;020;001;0 —;3;3;3
WP — Alexis Rogers (2-2). LP — Trista Delong (2-2). 2B — Dyllan Ray (Q), Emily Harrington (HuF) 2. HR — Emma Sponzo (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Emma Sponzo 3 for 3, HR, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Dyllan Ray 1 for 4, double, RBI, Alexis Rogers 6 strikeouts.
Hudson Falls highlights: Emily Harrington 2 for 3, 2 doubles, RBI, Mackenzie Pisani 1 for 2 with a single, Trista DeLong 4 strikeouts.
Records: Queensbury 3-2, 3-2. Hudson Falls 2-2, 2-2.
Notes: This was Emma Sponzo's (Queensbury) first home run. She was awarded the ball afterward.
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 14,
CROWN POINT 6
League: Mountain and Valley
Crown Point;100;320;0 —;6;10
Bolton-S.L.;434;120;0 —;14;7
WP — Jane Trowbridge. LP — L Kimball. 2B — J Swan (CP), Ila Hubert (Bol/SL).
Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 2-1, 2-1.
SPA CATHOLIC 13, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley;100;000;x —;1;1;6
Spa Catholic;201;442;x —;13;15;1
WP — Molly O'Reilly. LP — E. Scofield. 2B — Julia Murdick (SCC), Molly O'Reilly (SCC). 3B — Calleigh Sisk (SCC).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O'Reilly 6 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 4 BBs, 12 strikeouts, Emma Brown 4-4, 3 runs, Rylee Cornell 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, Julia Murdick 2-5, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Calleigh Sisk 2-4, 1 run, 3 RBIs.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 3-1, 3-2.
WHITEHALL 24, CORINTH 7
League: Adirondack League, Wednesday
Whitehall;367;119; —;24;20;0
Corinth;000;313;0 —;7;4;5
WP — Madison Gould 2-0. LP — Elizabeth Jensen 1-3. 2B — Madison Gould (White), V Jensen (White), M Stevens (White), Elizabeth Jensen (Cor).
Whitehall highlights: Madison Gould 5-6, 2B, 2 RBIs, Kyrie Smith 3-5, 3 RBIs, Brooke Benjamin 3-5, 3 RBIs.
Corinth highlights: Elizabeth Jensen 2-3, 2b, RBI, Riley Dumas 2-4.
Records: Whitehall 3-0, 3-0. Corinth 0-3, 1-3.
ARGYLE 11, NORTH WARREN 7
League: Adirondack League, Wednesday
Argyle;014;002;04; —;11;11;2
North Warren;300;010;30; —;7;8;6
WP — L. Kingsley. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Kaitlyn Lindsay (Arg), Madison Gillis (Arg), Lily Prevost (Arg).
Argyle highlights: Lilly Kingsley CG 10 strikeouts 3-5, Gretta Schneider 3-5.
North Warren highlights: Emma Phelps CG 3 for 4, 3 strikeouts.
Records: Argyle 2-2. North Warren 0-3, 0-3.
Notes: North Warren scored three runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the score with Isla Tait driving in the tying run. After a North Warren error, Madison Gillis doubled home three runs in the top of the 8th to secure the win for Argyle.