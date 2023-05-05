Sophia Wahl singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Schuylerville beat Hudson Falls 5-4 in a Foothills Council softball game on Friday.

The Black Horses were down 4-1 entering the seventh before scoring four times to win the game. The Horses improved to 7-7.

Wahl also got the win as pitcher. Kenna Hart went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Horses and Taylor Dennis drove in two runs.

Madalyn Dudley went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Hudson Falls. Abigail Bigelow had a hit and an RBI.

WHITEHALL 12, WARRENSBURG 0: Madison Gould struck out 13 as Whitehall shut out Warrensburg to stay unbeaten in the Adirondack League.

Ava Ruby, Khloe Paddock, Vinna Jensen, Blake Bird and Braydee Benjamin all had two hits for the Railroaders, who scored three times in the first inning and never looked back.

Madison Goodspeed tripled and Leigna Barbary doubled for the Burghers.

GRANVILLE 12, ARGYLE 6: The Horde scored nine times in the fifth inning on the way to a victory over the Scots.

SGF scores in 6th, edges Glens Falls for sole possession of first place Emma Martens scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth inning Friday to lift South Glens Falls to a 3-2 softball victory over Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.

Ella Olsen went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs as Granville improved to 5-3 in the Adirondack League, 5-4 overall. Melissa Beaver was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lilly Baker drove in two runs and Olsen got the win in the pitching circle.

Madison Eldred hit a home run and a double for Argyle. Brooke Austin had a double.

NORTH WARREN 11, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 9: Isabella Tucci went 3 for 4 with a triple as the Cougars picked up their first Adirondack League victory.

Jaemeson Wilkinson went 2 for 3 at the plate for North Warren. Addison Swan struck out 10.

Soleia Lamoureux went 3 for 3 for Hartford-Fort Edward. Natalie Durkee was 2 for 3 with a triple and Raeghan Liebig struck out nine.

LAKE GEORGE 17, FORT ANN 0: Shannon Starratt drove in four runs and two pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Warriors beat the Cardinals.

Starratt hit a home run and a double and scored three times to lead the 15-hit attack. Alonah Olden went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs. Mattison Stark and Makena Barber each contributed two hits.

Barber got the win with three innings of work. Mollie Johnson finished up the final two innings.

TAMARAC 24, BERLIN 4: Mackenna Ashe went 5 for 5 and drove in five runs as the Bengals upped their Wasaren League record to 10-0 (13-0 overall).

Natalya Horton scattered three hits over four innings to get the win. Addy Ferris went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Bella Delorenzo went 4 for 5 with four runs. Mihaly Blake also drove in four runs.

MECHANICVILLE 17, EMMA WILLARD 5: Lila Christiansen and Liv Horan both went 2 for 4 with a home run as the Red Raiders beat Emma Willard.

Emma LaPierre went 3 for 4 with a double and Jenna Tesoriero went 2 for 4.

SHENENDEHOWA 2. SARATOGA 1: Bre Hayes struck out seven in the complete-game victory as Shen edged Saratoga.

Sara Isaacs hit a solo home run and Kelsey Higgins drove in the other run for the victors. Jackie Cutting allowed six hits in seven innings for the Blue Streaks.