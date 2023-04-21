Sophia Wahl struck out 12 as part of a four-hitter as Schuylerville beat Broadalbin-Perth 5-0 in a Foothills Council softball game on Friday.

Taylor Dennis went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs as the Black Horses used nine hits to score three in the first inning and two in the fourth. Riley Keefer (2 for 4, triple), Grace Kilburn (2 for 3, triple) and Maddie Woodcock (2 for 3) also had strong games.

The Horses improved to 3-2 in the league, 4-3 overall.

QUEENSBURY 18, AMSTERDAM 1: Lindsey Pepe drove in four runs and went 2 for 4 as the Spartans cruised to victory.

Hannah Blanchard went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as part of the 15-hit attack. Cayla Hoskins-Pfeiffer and Lacey Russell also had two-hit games. Bella Brown and Madelyn Dinsmore combined on a one-hitter that ended after five innings.

SOUTH HIGH 26, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Emma Martens drove in eight runs as the Bulldogs rolled to victory.

Martens went 5 for 5 with two doubles, two triples and a home run. Tori Young, Jill Capozucca and Autumn Roberts had three hits apiece. Sierra VanDerwarker contributed two hits.

Young, Emily Kamber and Jessica Beames combined on a two-hitter.

GRANVILLE 17, CORINTH 9 (9): The Golden Horde scored eight times in the top of the ninth to win a see-saw game.

Lilly Strout's two-run homer in the seventh gave Granville the lead, but Corinth tied it on an RBI single by Cadence Wells in the bottom of the inning. Haylie Barber's home run in the eighth gave the Horde a three-run lead, but Corinth scored three in the bottom of the inning highlighted by Audrey Lozier's two-run double.

GREENWICH 4, STILLWATER 1: Reegan Mullen struck out 10 as part of a four-hitter and the Witches played errorless ball to beat the Warriors.

Kiley Allen doubled twice and drove in a run for Greenwich. Morgan Randall had a triple and two RBIs. Sophia Boice had two hits and Reese Autiello and Mullen each drove in a run.

For Stillwater, Sofia Pernicioro recorded two hits.

CROWN POINT 11, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 8: Crown point took a 9-1 lead, then weathered a J-M late comeback.

Lexi Sharp doubled twice, had a stolen base and threw out three Crown Point baserunners from behind the plate for Johnsburg-Minerva. Alissa Bennett had two stolen bases and played solid defense at shortstop.

SPA CATHOLIC 8, CAMBRIDGE 2: Hailey Ogniewski pitched a complete-game win with nine strikeouts as the Saints beat Cambridge.

Allison Fuller had two hits and also made a diving catch in center field that saved three runs. Isabel Darfler recorded three singles and Addison Gates had two singles for Cambridge.