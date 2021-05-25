 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Vianese strikes out 16, Schuylerville tops Glens Falls
agate

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 1

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 000 010 0 — 1 3 1

Schuyler. 030 100 0 — 4 8 2

WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Giana Endieveri. 2B — Molly Vianese (Schy).

Glens Falls highlights: Avery Hill 1 for 3, 1 single, Lily Murray 1 for 3, 1 single, scored run, Emily Richards 1 for 3, 1 single.

Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 16 strikeouts, 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 double, 3 RBIs, Megan Stadel 2 for 4, 2 singles, Anya Vautrin 1 for 2, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, 1 RBI.

WARRENSBURG 9,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2

League: Non-league

Warrens. 512 010 0 — 9 10 0

Spa Catholic 000 100 1 — 2 5 3

WP — Bacon. LP — R. Cornell. 2B — Langworthy (Warr), Olden (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Sherman 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O’Reilly 4 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 6 strikeouts.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 6-2, 7-4.

TICONDEROGA 22,

NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7

League: CVAC

NE Clinton 302 002; — 7 6 3

Ticonderoga 230 566; — 22 15 4

WP — Anna Whitman (4-4). LP — Kenadie McComb. 2B — Michaela Bresnahan (Northeastern Clinton), Anna Whitman (Ti) 3, Kennedy Davis (Ti), Andrea Paige (Ti). 3B — Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti), Andrea Paige (Ti).

Northeastern Clinton highlights: Michaela Bresnahan 2-3, Double, RBI.

Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-6, 3 Doubles, Triple, 6 RBIs, Andrea Paige 3-4, Double, Triple, 4 RBIs, Kennedy Davis 4-5, Double, Triple, 2 RBIs.

Records: Northeastern Clinton 2-5, 2-5. Ticonderoga 4-4, 4-4.

Notes: Game called in the bottom of the sixth due to 15-run mercy rule.

TAMARAC 3, SHAKER 1

League: Non-league

Tamarac 201 000 0 — 3 5 0

Shaker 100 000 0 — 1 6 2

WP — Moira Collins. LP — Kate Neumiester. 2B — Kelly Kirk (S). 3B — Izzy Radcliffe (S).

Tamarac highlights: Moira Collins 14 strikeouts, Gianna Bucciero 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Tamarac 7-1, 8-1.

