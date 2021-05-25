ROUNDUP: Vianese strikes out 16, Schuylerville tops Glens Falls

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GLENS FALLS 1
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 000 010 0 — 1 3 1
Schuyler. 030 100 0 — 4 8 2
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Giana Endieveri. 2B — Molly Vianese (Schy).
Glens Falls highlights: Avery Hill 1 for 3, 1 single, Lily Murray 1 for 3, 1 single, scored run, Emily Richards 1 for 3, 1 single.
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 16 strikeouts, 3 for 4, 2 singles, 1 double, 3 RBIs, Megan Stadel 2 for 4, 2 singles, Anya Vautrin 1 for 2, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, 1 RBI.
WARRENSBURG 9,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
League: Non-league
Warrens. 512 010 0 — 9 10 0
Spa Catholic 000 100 1 — 2 5 3
WP — Bacon. LP — R. Cornell. 2B — Langworthy (Warr), Olden (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Sherman 2-4, 2 RBIs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O’Reilly 4 innings, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 6 strikeouts.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 6-2, 7-4.
TICONDEROGA 22,
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 7
League: CVAC
NE Clinton 302 002; — 7 6 3
Ticonderoga 230 566; — 22 15 4
WP — Anna Whitman (4-4). LP — Kenadie McComb. 2B — Michaela Bresnahan (Northeastern Clinton), Anna Whitman (Ti) 3, Kennedy Davis (Ti), Andrea Paige (Ti). 3B — Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti), Andrea Paige (Ti).
Northeastern Clinton highlights: Michaela Bresnahan 2-3, Double, RBI.
Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-6, 3 Doubles, Triple, 6 RBIs, Andrea Paige 3-4, Double, Triple, 4 RBIs, Kennedy Davis 4-5, Double, Triple, 2 RBIs.
Records: Northeastern Clinton 2-5, 2-5. Ticonderoga 4-4, 4-4.
Notes: Game called in the bottom of the sixth due to 15-run mercy rule.