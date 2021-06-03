ROUNDUP: Vianese, Stadel lead Schuylerville past Queensbury

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, QUEENSBURY 1
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;000;001;0 —;1;7;1
Schuylerville;002;011;0 —;4;7;0
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Alexis Rogers. 2B — Cassidy Ray (Q), Grace Kilburn (Schy).
Queensbury highlights: Lacey Russell 2 for 3, 2 singles, Sedona Jones 1 for 3, 1 single, 1 RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 9 strikeouts, scored 1 run, Megan Stadel 2 for 3, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, Taylor Dennis 1 for 2, 1 single, 1 run, Grace Kilburn 1 for 2, 1 double, 1 RBI, Anya Vautrin 1 for 1, 1 single, 2 runs.
Notes: On their senior night, Molly Vianese struck out 9 and scored a run and Anya Vautrin added 2 runs and made some great catches in center field.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 15,
HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
South High;330;311;4 —;15;15;1
Hudson Falls;000;000;0 —;0;3;7
WP — Hannah Breen 12-0. LP — Trista DeLong. 2B — Emma Martens (SGF), Christine Mallette (SGF), Jillian Capozucca (SGF). 3B — Emma Martens (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 2-5, 3 Runs, RBI, Deme Kellogg 3-4, RBI, 4 Runs, Molly Rafferty 3-5, 2 RBIs, 3 Runs, Emma Martens 4-5, 4 RBIs, 2 Runs, Courtney Robarge 1-1, RBI.
Hudson Falls highlights: Emily Harrington 2-3.
Records: South Glens Falls 12-0, 12-0. Hudson Falls 4-7, 4-7.
Notes: Hannah Breen 3-hitter with 12 Ks for South High.
TICONDEROGA 14, AuSABLE VALLEY 9
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga;451;100;3 —;14;17;6
AuSable;310;022;1 —;9;11;3
WP — Anna Whitman (6-6). LP — Abby Sawyer. 2B — Andrea Paige (Ti), Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti), Lizzie Rich (Ti), Sara Richards (Ausable), Jordyn Pelkey (AV). HR — Jordyn Pelkey (AV).
Ticonderoga highlights: Andrea Paige 4-5, Double, 3 RBIs, Anna Whitman 3-5, Double, RBI, Lizzie Rich 3-5, Double, RBI, Kennedy Davis 2-4, Double, RBI, Jade Charboneau 2-5, 2 RBIs.
AuSable Valley highlights: Jordyn Pelkey 3-4, Double, HR, 2 RBIs, Hailey Tender 2-4, Reanna Prentis 2-4, RBI.
Records: Ticonderoga 6-6, 6-6. Ausable 7-5, 7-5.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 12,
NORTH WARREN 1
League: Adirondack League, Wednesday
Hartford-FE;007;111;2 —;12;20;0
N. Warren;000;100;0 —;1;5;2
WP — Mattison Viele. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Kaitlyn Stonitsch (NW). 3B — Moriah Normandin (Hart/FE), Ava Nadeau (Hart/FE), Emma Phelps (NW). HR — Gabby McFarren (Hart/FE).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Gabby McFarren 5 for 5 3 runs scored HR, Mattison Viele 3 for 5 2 runs scored 8 strikeouts, Moriah Normandin 3 for 4 3 runs scored 3B.
North Warren highlights: Kaitlyn Stonitsch 2 for 3, Ruth Brior 1 RBI, Emma Phelps 3 strikeouts, 3b, run scored.