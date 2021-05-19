ROUNDUP: Vianese pitches perfect game for Horses; Bacon has no-hitter for Burghers

Notes: Salem had runners on 2nd & 3rd with 1 out in the 3rd inning and a runner on 2nd with 1 out in the 7th inning, but Madi Gould struck out the side to end both innings. In the bottom of the 4th, Vinna Jensen got on base with a fielder's choice. With 2 outs, Brooke Benjamin hit a double off the bottom of the right-center field fence to score Vinna. There was a play at the plate but the slide forced the catcher to drop the ball.