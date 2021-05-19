ROUNDUP: Vianese pitches perfect game for Horses; Bacon has no-hitter for Burghers

SCHUYLERVILLE 11, JOHNSTOWN 0
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;240;320;0 —;11
Johnstown;000;000;0 —;0
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Ariana Vuskalns. 2B — Anya Vautrin (Schy), Sophia Wahl (Schy). 3B — Molly Vianese (Schy).
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 17 strikeouts, 3 for 5, 1 triple, Anya Vautrin 3 for 4, 1 double, 3 RBIs, Sophia Wahl 3 for 5, 1 double, 3 RBIs.
Notes: Molly Vianese pitched a perfect game, striking out 17 batters.
GLENS FALLS 4, AMSTERDAM 3
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;200;001;0 —;3;6;1
Glens Falls;003;100;0 —;4;5;2
WP — Endivieri. LP — Szczepanik. 3B — Lilly Murray (GF). HR — S Lamont (Am), c Wizniar (Am).
Amsterdam highlights: S. Lamont 2-3, HR.
Glens Falls highlights: Lilly Murray 1-3 3B, Bri Aiken 1-3, RBI, 1, Gianna Endieveri 1-3, 1 RBI.
Records: Glens Falls 4-3, 4-3.
Notes: Jayln Graham's sacrifice fly plated the eventual game-winning run for the Indians.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 2
League: Foothills Council
South High;010;012;0 —;4;8;0
Scotia;100;010;0 —;2;3;2
WP — Hannah Breen 6-0. LP — Gina Cassaro. 2B — Deme Kellogg (SGF), Jillian Capozucca (SGF), Brenna Jahn (Sco), Cerenity Sedgwick (Sco).
South Glens Falls highlights: Christine Mallette 2 for 4, Deme Kellogg 1 for 3, run, Jillian Capozucca 1 for 3, RBI, run, Emma Martens 2 for 3, run, Tori Young 1 for 3, RBI, Courtney Robarge 1 for 3, RBI, run.
Scotia highlights: Hannah Piraino 1 for 3, RBI, Brenna Jahn 1 for 3, RBI, Cerenity Sedgwick 1 for 2.
Records: South Glens Falls 6-0, 6-0. Scotia 6-1, 6-1.
Notes: Hannah Breen threw a 3-hitter with 18Ks for South High
QUEENSBURY 11, GLOVERSVILLE 3
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;000;100;2 —;3;8;4
Queensbury;245;000;X —;11;14;3
WP — Rachel Mannix. 2B — Meher (Glv), Brown (Glv), Kate Allen (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q), Cassidy Ray (Q).
Gloversville highlights: Demagistris 2 for 4, 1 RS, Meher 2 for 4, 1 RS, Brown 2 for 4, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Kate Allen 3 for 4, 3 RS, 2 RBIs, Cassidy Ray 4 for 4, 1 RS, 3 RBIs, Sedona Jones 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Queensbury 5-2, 5-2.
WHITEHALL 1, SALEM 0
League: Adirondack League
Salem;000;000;0 —;0;2;1
Whitehall;000;100;0 —;1;3;1
WP — Madison Gould 4-0. LP — Sarah McCauliffe 4-1. 2B — Brooke Benjamin (White).
Salem highlights: Taylor Cary single, Sophia Keays single, Sarah McCauliffe 8 K's.
Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 1-3, 16 K's, Vinna Jensen 1-3, Brooke Benjamin 1-2, RBI double.
Records: Salem 4-1. Whitehall 5-0, 5-0.
Notes: Salem had runners on 2nd & 3rd with 1 out in the 3rd inning and a runner on 2nd with 1 out in the 7th inning, but Madi Gould struck out the side to end both innings. In the bottom of the 4th, Vinna Jensen got on base with a fielder's choice. With 2 outs, Brooke Benjamin hit a double off the bottom of the right-center field fence to score Vinna. There was a play at the plate but the slide forced the catcher to drop the ball.
WARRENSBURG 14, NORTH WARREN 0
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg;004;46; —;14;11;0
North Warren;000;00; —;0;0;7
WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Sara Langworthy (Warr), Alonah Olden (Warr) 2. HR — Sara Langworthy (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon complete-game no-hitter, 10 strikeouts, Nayana DeAmelia 3 for 4, Sara Langworthy 2 for 4.
Records: Warrensburg 3-2, 6-2. North Warren 0-5, 0-6.
Notes: Warrensburg's Kailey Bacon threw a complete-game no-hitter. Ruth Brior made several great defensive plays in left field for North Warren on Senior Night.
LAKE GEORGE 30, CORINTH 0
League: Adirondack League
Lk. George;(12)(10)6;020;0 —;30;12;1
Corinth;000;000;0 —;0;0;9
WP — Gorey. LP — Elizabeth Jensen 2-4. 2B — T Bergman (LG), A Zilm (LG), M Gorey (LG). HR — T Bergman (LG).
Lake George highlights: T Bergman 3-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBIs, A Zilm 2-2, 2B, M. Gorey 3-3, 4 RBIs.
Records: Lake George 5-1, 5-1. Corinth 1-4, 2-4.
ARGYLE 10, FORT ANN 8
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;001;010;6 —;8
Argyle;500;023;0 —;10
WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Libby Cody (FA), Gretta Schneider (Arg). 3B — Kylee Humiston (Arg). HR — Brooke Wright (FA), Gretta Schneider (Arg), Bryanne Mattison (Arg).
Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 7 strikeouts, Nat Cody 3 for 3, Libby Cody 3 for 4, 2 RBI, double.
Argyle highlights: Gretta Schneider 2 for 4, double, HR, 2 RBIs, Kylee Humiston 2 for 4, triple, 2 RBIs, Bryanne Mattison 3 for 4, HR, 1 RBI, Lilly Kingsley 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Skylar McDougall 2 for 3, 1RBI.
Records: Fort Ann 2-4, 2-4. Argyle 3-2, 3-2.
CAMBRIDGE 15, WATERFORD 3
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;710;024;1 —;15;14;3
Waterford;010;020;0 —;3;2;8
WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Meghan Paul. 2B — Jacey Nieckarz (Cam), Maya Danaher (Cam). 3B — Jacey Nieckarz (Cam). HR — Isabeau Patterson (Cam).
Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault 13 strikeouts, 2 RBIs, Jacey Nieckarz 3 for 4, 5 RBIs, Maya Danaher 2 RBIs, Sarah Harper 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Jaylyn Prouty 2 RBIs.
Waterford highlights: Kiley Pennick 1 for 4, Meaghan Paul 6 strikeouts.
Records: Cambridge 1-1, 1-1. Waterford 0-3, 0-3.
GREENWICH 8, MECHANICVILLE 2
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville;000;110;0 —;2;3;1
Greenwich;320;021;x —;8;9;3
WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — Chloe Robert. 2B — Bri Blake (Mech), Faith Ingber (Gre).
Mechanicville highlights: Bri Blake 2 for 4.
Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 13 strikeouts, Faith Ingber 3 for 3, Reese Autiello 2 for 3.
Records: Greenwich 5-1, 5-2.
SARANAC 13, TICONDEROGA 1
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga;000;001;0 —;1;4;4
Saranac;011;506;0 —;13;10;1
WP — Aislyn Liberty. LP — Anna Whitman (3-3). 2B — Lizzie Rich (Ti), Allison Garman (Sar), Olivia Benjamin (Sar).
Ticonderoga highlights: Lizzie Rich 1-2, Double, RBI, Andrea Paige 1-3, Anna Whitman 1-3, Jade Frasier 1-3.
Saranac highlights: Payton Couture 3-3, 3 runs scored, Olivia Benjamin 3-4, Double, Olivia Davis 2-4, Allison Garman 1-3, Double, 2 RBIs.
Records: Ticonderoga 3-3, 3-3. Saranac 4-1, 4-1.
Notes: Saranac took advantage of three errors in the fourth inning to score 5 runs and pull away from Ticonderoga.