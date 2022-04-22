ROUNDUP: Tigers, Glens Falls rack up hits in victories

Anna Winter went 4 for 4 as Hudson Falls beat Scotia 11-6 in a Foothills Council softball game on Friday.

Glens Falls used a 15-hit attack to beat Johnstown 13-3. Addie Hill and Emmylou Richards combined on a one-hitter.

Schuylerville rapped out 19 hits in a 10-5 win over Broadalbin-Perth. Queensbury (6-0 in the Foothills) scored in all four of the innings it batted in to defeat Amsterdam 23-4.

HUDSON FALLS 11, SCOTIA 6

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;010;030;2 —;6;10;3

Hudson Falls;035;120;x —;11;14;1

WP — Anna Winter (3-4). LP — Keeley Kristel. 2B — Anna Nicklas-Ortiz (Sco), Brenna Jahn (Sco) 2, Emily Harrington (HuF), Anna Winter (HuF) 2.

Scotia highlights: Brenna Jahn 3 for 3 (two 2Bs, 1B, RBI).

Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter 4 for 4 (two 2Bs, two singles, 3 RBIs, 2 RS), Emily Harrington 1 for 3 (2B, RBI, 2 RS), Kayleigh Osterhaudt 2 for 3 (two singles, RBI, 3 RS), Jerusha Fairbanks 2 for 3 (two singles, RBI, 1 RS), Alexys Rosick 2 for 2 (two singles, 1 RS).

Records: Scotia 3-2, 3-3. Hudson Falls 3-3, 3-4.

GLENS FALLS 13, JOHNSTOWN 3

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;000;021;0 —;3;1;3

Glens Falls;070;123;x —;13;15;1

WP — Hill. LP — Gray. 2B — Emmylou Richards (GF). HR — Gianna Endieveri (GF).

Johnstown highlights: Bella Bermas 1-1.

Glens Falls highlights: Gianna Endieveri 2-5, HR, Lily Haggerty 3-3, 2 RBIs, Avery Lanfear 2-3, 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 4-2, 5-3.

Notes: Addie Hill and Emmylou Richards combined for a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to lead the Indians. Avery Lanfear went 2 for 3 and Lilly Haggerty was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

SCHUYLERVILLE 10,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 5

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;014;210;2 —;10;19;2

Broad.-Perth;001;202;0 —;5;8;8

WP — Sophia Wahl (3-3). LP — Shae Kanches. 2B — Sophia Wahl (Schy), Taylor Dennis (Schy), Shae Kanches (BP), Megan Bazan (BP). 3B — Megan Stadel (Schy). HR — Sophia Wahl (Schy).

Schuylerville highlights: Sophia Wahl 3 for 5, 3 RBIs, Megan Stadel 3 for 5, 1 RBI, MaKenna Hart 3 for 5, Taylor Dennis 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Sophie Bodnar 2 for 5.

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Megan Bazan 2 for 3, 1 RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 3-5, 1-4.

QUEENSBURY 23, AMSTERDAM 4

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;030;10 —;4;5;7

Queensbury;652;(10)x —;23;18;1

WP — Bella Brown (1-0). LP — Lauryn Siudy. 2B — Natalee Agresta (Amsterdam), Cassidy Ray (Q). 3B — Rachel Mannix (Q), Alexis Rogers (Q). HR — Alexis Rogers (Q).

Amsterdam highlights: Shelby Lamont 1 for 3, 2 RBIs, Elianna Tirado 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Carolyn Sculco 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 RS.

Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 4 for 5, 6 RBIs, 4 RS, Cassidy Ray 3 for 5, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, Rachel Mannix 3 for 5, 3 RBIs, 3 RS, Caleigh Johnson 2 for 3, 4 RBIs, 2 RS, Bella Brown 5 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 6-0, 7-1.

