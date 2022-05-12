 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Tamarac takes Wasaren overall title

TAMARAC 4, GREENWICH 1

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;000;010;0 —;1;3;2

Tamarac;130;000;x —;4;4;1

WP — Toni DeLorenzo. LP — Reegan Mullen. 2B — M. Randall (Gre).

Tamarac highlights: Abby Becker 2 for 4, Toni DeLorenzo three-hitter.

Records: Greenwich 12-2, 15-4.

Notes: The Bengals won the Wasaren League overall title, beating North Division champ Greenwich. Bella DeLorenzo, Jaelyn Stemp and Cameron McClurg drove in runs during a three-run second inning.

CAMBRIDGE 20, WATERFORD 0

League: Wasaren League

Waterford;000;00; —;0;0;3

Cambridge;395;3x; —;20;20;1

WP — Lauren Archambeault. LP — Abby Barna. 2B — Megan Day (Cam). 3B — Jacey Nieckarz (Cam). HR — Jaylyn Prouty (Cam).

Cambridge highlights: Lauren Archambeault 8 strikeouts, no-hitter, shutout, Jaylyn Prouty 3 run HR, 5 RBIs, Jacey Nieckarz 3-run triple, Shania Rowland 3 hits, Isabel Darfler and Megan Day Darfler 3 hits, Megan 1 double and 2 hits.

Records: Waterford 0-13, 5-12. Cambridge 4-10, 5-12.

ARGYLE 11, CORINTH 3

League: Adirondack crossover

Argyle;240;041;0 —;11;12;0

Corinth;003;000;0 —;3;5;4

WP — Eldred. LP — Aubrey Lozier. 2B — C Humiston (Arg), L Prevost (Arg), Aubrey Lozier (Cor). 3B — Sarah Pita (Cor).

Argyle highlights: M Eldred 15 Ks 3-3, L Kingsley 2-5, 3 RBIs.

Corinth highlights: Sarah Pita 3B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Argyle 6-6. Corinth 3-9.

Notes: Argyle will face Salem for fifth place in the league on Friday.

