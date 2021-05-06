 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Spartans hold off Black Horses
agate

ROUNDUP: Spartans hold off Black Horses

Softball: Schuylerville at Queensbury

Winning pitcher Alexis Rogers delivers a pitch for Queensbury during the Spartans’ softball home opener against Schuylerville on Thursday.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;000;000;2 —;2;3;3

Queensbury;000;030;0 —;3;2;3

WP — Alexis Rogers (1-0). LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Lindsey Pepe (Q).

Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 2 for 3, Molly Vianese 10 strikeouts.

Queensbury highlights: Lindsey Pepe 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Sedona Jones 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, Alexis Rogers 14 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 1-0, 1-0.

FORT ANN 7, CORINTH 5

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;700;000;0 —;7

Corinth;000;040;1 —;5

WP — Elizabeth Jensen. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Alexis Crossman (FA), Elizabeth Jensen (FA), Natalie Cody (Cor), Emma Blondin (Cor). 3B — Elizabeth Jensen (FA), Becky Ostrander (Cor), Brooke Wright (Cor).

Corinth highlights: Emma Blondin 11 strikeouts.

Records: Fort Ann 1-0, 1-0. Corinth 0-1, 0-1.

WHITEHALL 13, GRANVILLE 4

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;003;140;5 —;13;1

Granville;000;301;0 —;4;6

WP — Madi Gould (1-0). LP — L. Bascom (0-1). 2B — Kyrie Smith (White), Madi Gould (White). HR — Lexy Zovistoski (Gra).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 15 strikeouts.

Granville highlights: Rachel Beaver 2 RBIs, Lauren Bascom 7 strikeouts.

Records: Whitehall 1-0, 1-0. Granville 0-1, 0-1.

LAKE GEORGE 17, ARGYLE 0

League: Adirondack League

Argyle;000;00; —;0

Lake George;029;33; —;17

WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Maddie Gorey. 2B — T Bergman (LG), S Starratt (LG), A Zilm (LG), M Barber (LG), S Gorey (LG). 3B — M Gorey (Arg). HR — R Jaeger (LG), T Bergman (LG).

Argyle highlights: M. Gorey 8 Ks.

Records: Argyle 0-1. Lake George 1-0.

