ROUNDUP: Spartans hold off Black Horses

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;000;000;2 —;2;3;3
Queensbury;000;030;0 —;3;2;3
WP — Alexis Rogers (1-0). LP — Molly Vianese. 2B — Lindsey Pepe (Q).
Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 2 for 3, Molly Vianese 10 strikeouts.
Queensbury highlights: Lindsey Pepe 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Sedona Jones 1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, Alexis Rogers 14 strikeouts.
Records: Queensbury 1-0, 1-0.
FORT ANN 7, CORINTH 5
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;700;000;0 —;7
Corinth;000;040;1 —;5
WP — Elizabeth Jensen. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Alexis Crossman (FA), Elizabeth Jensen (FA), Natalie Cody (Cor), Emma Blondin (Cor). 3B — Elizabeth Jensen (FA), Becky Ostrander (Cor), Brooke Wright (Cor).
Corinth highlights: Emma Blondin 11 strikeouts.
Records: Fort Ann 1-0, 1-0. Corinth 0-1, 0-1.
WHITEHALL 13, GRANVILLE 4
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;003;140;5 —;13;1
Granville;000;301;0 —;4;6
WP — Madi Gould (1-0). LP — L. Bascom (0-1). 2B — Kyrie Smith (White), Madi Gould (White). HR — Lexy Zovistoski (Gra).
Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 15 strikeouts.
Granville highlights: Rachel Beaver 2 RBIs, Lauren Bascom 7 strikeouts.
Records: Whitehall 1-0, 1-0. Granville 0-1, 0-1.
LAKE GEORGE 17, ARGYLE 0
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;000;00; —;0
Lake George;029;33; —;17
WP — Gretta Schneider. LP — Maddie Gorey. 2B — T Bergman (LG), S Starratt (LG), A Zilm (LG), M Barber (LG), S Gorey (LG). 3B — M Gorey (Arg). HR — R Jaeger (LG), T Bergman (LG).
Argyle highlights: M. Gorey 8 Ks.
Records: Argyle 0-1. Lake George 1-0.