ROUNDUP: Spa Catholic claims Wasaren title

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 6, TAMARAC 3
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;300;000;0 —;3;4;0
Spa Catholic;204;000;x —;6;4;1
WP — Molly O'Reilly 11-3. LP — Collins. 2B — Megan Cornell (Tam), Molly O'Reilly (Tam), Megan Cornell (SCC), Molly O'Reilly (SCC).
Tamarac highlights: Buckley 2-3, 1 run, Bucciero 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, Collins 6 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned runs, 5 BB, 10 strikeouts.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O'Reilly 7 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned run, 2 BB, 11 strikeouts, Ryleigh Dempsey 1-2, 2 runs and an RBI, Emma Brown 1-2, 2 RBIs, Megan Cornell 1-3, 1 run, 1 BB.
Records: Tamarac 11-2, 12-2. Saratoga Catholic 11-2, 12-4.
Notes: Saratoga Catholic wins the Wasaren League championship.
SALEM 6, GRANVILLE 2
League: Adirondack League
Granville;000;100;1 —;2;5;5
Salem;101;004;0 —;6;7;3
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — L. Bascom. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (Sal).
Salem highlights: Kayla McCauliffe 2 for 3; 1 RBI, Mackenzie Keays 2 RBIs, Sarah McCauliffe 9 Ks; 1 RBI, Tori Cary 3 for 4, 2 runs.
Records: Salem 7-2, 9-3.
WARRENSBURG 12, ARGYLE 6
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;003;020;1 —;6;7;4
Warrensburg;202;044;x —;12;12;2
WP — Kailey Bacon 12-3. LP — Gretta Schneider. 2B — Kailey Bacon (Warr) 2, Alonah Olden (Warr), Kara Bacon (Warr). 3B — Bryanne Mattison (Arg) 2, Kailey Bacon (Warr).
Argyle highlights: Gretta Schneider 8Ks, 2 runs scored, Bryanne Mattison 3 for 4, 2 3B, 3RBIs.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 9 Ks, 3 for 4, 2 2B, 3B, 4RBIs, Alonah Olden 2 for 4, 2B, 4RBIs.
Records: Argyle 3-6, 3-7. Warrensburg 6-3, 12-3.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 10,
NORTH WARREN 2
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;101;000;0 —;2;3
Hartford-F.E.;103;510; —;10;16
WP — Mattison Viele. LP — Emma Phelps. 2B — Gabbie McFarren (Hart/FE) 2, Abby Newell (Hart/FE).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Mattison Viele 7 strikeouts.
TICONDEROGA 15, MORIAH 6
League: CVAC
Moriah;220;000;2 —;6;9;5
Ticonderoga;421;350;0 —;15;14;3
WP — Anna Whitman (7-6). LP — Gwen Eichen. 2B — Hannah Slattery (Moriah), Lizzie Rich (Ti) 2. 3B — Paige Towns (Moriah) 2, Anna Whitman (Ti), Kennedy Davis (Ti).
Moriah highlights: Paige Towns 3-4, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, Hannah Slattery 2-3, double.
Ticonderoga highlights: Lizzie Rich 4-4, 2 doubles, RBI, Kennedy Davis 3-4, triple, 3 RBIs, Jade Charboneau 2-3, 3 RBIs, Anna Whitman Triple, 2 RBIs, 7IP, 7Ks.
Records: Moriah 1-11, 1-11. Ticonderoga 7-6, 7-6.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2, STILLWATER 1
League: Wasaren League, Thursday
Stillwater;100;000;0 —;1;1;1
Spa Catholic;100;000;1 —;2;4;2
WP — Molly O'Reilly 10-3. LP — E. Resch. 2B — Molly O'Reilly (SCC).
Stillwater highlights: A. Russell 6 Innings, 4 hits, 1 Run, 3 BB, 6 strikeouts.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Molly O'Reilly 7 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 walk and 13 Strikeouts, Molly O'Reilly 2-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Records: Stillwater 8-5, 8-5.