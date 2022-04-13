ROUNDUP: South High tops Hudson Falls; Queensbury's Rogers fires perfect game

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8,
HUDSON FALLS 2
League: Foothills Council
South High;201;011;3 —;8;13;0
Hudson Falls;000;200;0 —;2;3;0
WP — Tori Young. LP — Anna Winter. 2B — Kayden Craft (SGF), Emma Martin (SGF) 3, Kylie Craft (SGF), Ava Kill (SGF) 2. 3B — Kayden Craft (SGF), Lucy Zimolka (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Tori Young 9 Ks, Emma Martin 4 for 4, 3 doubles, 2 RBIs, single, Ava Kill 2 for 4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, Kayden Craft 2 for 4, triple, double, Lucy Zimolka Triple.
Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter 4 Ks, 2 for 3, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Records: South Glens Falls 2-0, 3-0. Hudson Falls 1-1, 1-2.
QUEENSBURY 13, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
League: Foothills Council
B-P;000;00x;x —;0;0;1
Queensbury;630;4xx;x —;13;14;0
WP — Alexis Rogers (2-0, 3-1). LP — Adrianna Smith. 2B — Ryan Allen (Q), Lindsey Pepe (Q), Dyllan Ray (Q). 3B — Emma Sponzo (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Ryan Allen 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 run, Dyllan Ray 2 for 2, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, Emma Sponzo 3 for 3, 4 RBIs, 2 runs, Lacey Russell 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Alexis Rogers 5 IP with 13 strikeouts.
Records: Queensbury 2-0, 3-1.
Notes: Alexis Rogers pitched a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts to lead Queensbury. It was the sixth perfect game by a solo pitcher in Queensbury softball history and first since Ally Petta's six-inning feat against Glens Falls in 2008.
GLENS FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;000;000;0 —;0;5;1
Glens Falls;100;001;0 —;2;5;0
WP — Endieveri. LP — Wahl. 2B — Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy), Avery Hill (GF). 3B — Cat Charpentier (Schy) 11. HR — Jaeyln Graham (GF) 10.
Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 3-3.
Glens Falls highlights: Jaelyn Graham 1-3 HR, Avery Hill 2-3, Gianna Endieveri 1-3.
Records: Glens Falls 1-1, 2-2.
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 2,
TICONDEROGA 1
League: Mountain and Valley
Ticonderoga;000;001;0 —;1;8;x
Bolton-S. Lake;010;001;0 —;2;5;x
WP — Jane Trowbridge. LP — Andrea Paige.
Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Kayla Navitsky 3 for 3.
Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 1-0, 3-0.
Notes: Going into the 6th the game was tied up when Ali Baker scored on an error and Bolton/Schroon Lake ended the game with a double play off a hit to center field by Andrea Paige. Jadynn Egloff made the catch and then made the out at 2nd when Jaelyn whitford tried to get back after taking off for 3rd base.
GREENWICH 12, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;501;110;4 —;12;10;0
Hoosic Valley;001;000;0 —;1;0;10
WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — L Bochette. 2B — Morgan Randell (Gre) 2. 3B — Reegan Mullen (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 7 IP, no-hitter, 16 Ks.
Records: Greenwich 4-0, 4-0.
WARRENSBURG 6, ARGYLE 1
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;001;000;0 —;1;3;3
Warrensburg;110;022;x —;6;9;3
WP — Kailey Bacon 2-2, 3-2. LP — Eldred. 2B — Kylee Humiston (Arg), Kailey Bacon (Warr), Natalie Bederian (Warr). 3B — Kara Bacon (Warr).
Argyle highlights: Maddy Eldred 7Ks.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 8Ks, 2B, 3RBIs, Natalie Bederian 2/3, 2B, Kara Bacon 2/3, 3B, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 2-2, 3-2.
WHITEHALL 18, NORTH WARREN 2
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;100;10x;x —;2;3;1
Whitehall;376;2xx;x —;18;10;1
WP — Vinna Jensen 2-0. LP — Swan. 2B — Nicole Buckman (NW). HR — Madi Gould (Whi) 2.
North Warren highlights: Nicole Buckman 1-2, double, RBI, walk.
Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 3-4, 1 single, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs, Vinna Jensen 2-2, 2 singles, walk, HBP, 8 strikeouts.
Records: North Warren 0-5, 0-6. Whitehall 3-0, 5-1.