ROUNDUP: South High tops Hudson Falls; Queensbury's Rogers fires perfect game

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8,

HUDSON FALLS 2

QUEENSBURY 13, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

Notes: Alexis Rogers pitched a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts to lead Queensbury. It was the sixth perfect game by a solo pitcher in Queensbury softball history and first since Ally Petta's six-inning feat against Glens Falls in 2008.

GLENS FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 2,

TICONDEROGA 1

Notes: Going into the 6th the game was tied up when Ali Baker scored on an error and Bolton/Schroon Lake ended the game with a double play off a hit to center field by Andrea Paige. Jadynn Egloff made the catch and then made the out at 2nd when Jaelyn whitford tried to get back after taking off for 3rd base.