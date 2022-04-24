ROUNDUP: South High, Salem post wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 14,
NEW HARTFORD 1
Ballston Spa Grand Slam
New Hartford;100;000;0 —;1;5;2
South High;503;105;0 —;14;15;1
WP — Peyton DiDio. LP — Sienna Holmes. 2B — Sienna Holmes (NH), Danielle Lucas (NH). 3B — Kayden Craft (SGF). HR — Jade Maille (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Kayden Craft 2-4, 2 RBIs, Jade Maille 3-3, 4 RBIs, Emma Martens 2-4, 2 RBIs, Ava Kill 2-4, 2 RBIs, Tessa Hogan 2-2, RBI.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, COLONIE 3
Ballston Spa Grand Slam
Colonie;100;002;0 —;3;5;4
South Glens Falls;141;301;x —;10;11;2
People are also reading…
WP — Tori Young. LP — Emily Ellenwood. 2B — Gabby Baumann (Col) 2, Kylie Craft (SGF), Kayden Craft (SGF), Ava Kill (SGF) 2, Emma Martens (SGF). HR — Jade Maille (SGF) 2.
Colonie highlights: Sophia Currao 2-3, Gabby Baumann 2-3, RBI.
South Glens Falls highlights: Jade Maille 3-4, 4 RBIs, Tori Young 2-4, 12 Ks, Ava Kill 2-2.
Records: South Glens Falls 4-1, 8-1.
SALEM 1, BRATTLEBORO 0
Non-league
Brattleboro;000;000;0 —;0;2;2
Salem;000;010;0 —;1;2;2
WP — Kayla McCauliffe 4-0. LP — Leah Madore.
Brattleboro highlights: Leah Madore 14 strikeouts.
Salem highlights: Kayla McCauliffe 12 strikeouts, Amber Terry 1-2, 1 run, 2 stolen bases.
Records: Salem 4-0, 5-0.
Notes: Game one of the Charlie Weeden Memorial Tournament in Hoosick Falls. A pitching duel between Kayla McCauliffe of Salem and Leah Madore of Brattleboro. A smart baserunning performance from Salem's Amber Terry who singled in the fifth and scored Salem's lone run.