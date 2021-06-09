ROUNDUP: South High, Queensbury set up semifinal meeting

Notes: Salem returns to the Class D championship game for the first time since 2017, as the top-seeded Generals host No. 2 seed Argyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Argyle advanced by forfeit over 2019 champ Fort Ann. It is the first Section II Class D softball final without Fort Ann since 2010 — the Cardinals had won nine straight titles before the 2020 spring season was canceled by the pandemic.