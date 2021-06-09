ROUNDUP: South High, Queensbury set up semifinal meeting

Hannah Breen pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts Wednesday as South Glens Falls blanked Troy 6-0 in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Softball Tournament.
The Bulldogs win set up a semifinal matchup against Queensbury on Thursday. The Spartans rolled to a 16-0 win over Scotia as Lacey Russell went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs.
In Class B, Molly Vianese struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout of Granville as Schuylerville won 12-0.
In Class D, Salem rolled to a 20-3 win over Hartford-Fort Edward to set up a Section II title matchup against Argyle, set for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Salem. Argyle advanced by forfeit over 2019 champ Fort Ann. It is the first Section II Class D softball final without Fort Ann since 2010 — the Cardinals had won nine straight titles before the 2020 spring season was canceled by the pandemic.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, TROY 0
Class A Quarterfinal
Troy 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
South High 000 000 x — 6 7 0
WP — Hannah Breen 14-0. LP — Olivia DeCitis. 2B — Molly Rafferty (SGF), Hannah Breen (SGF). HR — Christine Mallette (SGF), Deme Kellogg (SGF).
Troy highlights: Olivia DeCitis 12 Ks, Kierra Laranjo 1 for 3.
South Glens Falls highlights: Hannah Breen 15 Ks, 1 hitter, 1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBIs, Christine Mallette 2 for 3, RBI, 2 Runs, Deme Kellogg 2 for 4, RBI, Run, Tori Young 1 for 3, Molly Rafferty 1 for 4, RBI.
Records: South Glens Falls 14-0.
Next up: No. 2 seed South Glens Falls is set to host No. 3 Queensbury in the Class A semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
QUEENSBURY 16, SCOTIA 0
Class A Quarterfinal
Scotia 000 000 x — 0 2 5
Q’bury 214 207 x — 16 15 0
WP — Alexis Rogers (8-4). LP — Emma Schaub. 2B — Jordan Iannotti (Sco), Lacey Russell (Q), Cassidy Ray (Q). HR — Alexis Rogers (Q).
Scotia highlights: Emma Schaub 1 for 2, Jordan Iannotti 1 for 2.
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 2 for 3, 3 RS, 2 RBIs, 5 Ks, 2 hitter, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 4, 2 RS, Cassidy Ray 2 for 4, 3 RS, 1 RBI, Sedona Jones 2 for 4, 2 RS, 3 RBIs, Lacey Russell 3 for 5, 5 RBIs.
Records: Queensbury 10-4.
Next up: No. 3 seed Queensbury plays at No. 2 South Glens Falls in the Class A semifinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
SCHUYLERVILLE 12, GRANVILLE 0
Class B Opening Round
Granville 000 00; — 0 1 2
Schuylerville 02(10) 0; — 12 9 1
WP — Molly Vianese. LP — Lauren Bascom. 2B — Anya Vautrin (Schy), Molly Vianese (Schy).
Granville highlights: Lexy Zovistoski 1 for 2, 1 single.
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 11 strikeouts, 1 for 3, 1 double, 1 RBI, Megan Stadel 2 for 2, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Anya Vautrin 2 for 3, 1 single, 1 double, 2 RBIs, Maggie Schwartz 1 for 3, 1 single, 2 RBIs, Sophia Wahl 1 for 2, 1 single, 2 RBIs.
Next up: No. 7 seed Schuylerville plays the winner of the Greenville vs. Cohoes game in the quarterfinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
GREENWICH 9, MAPLE HILL 3
Class C Opening Round
Maple Hill 000 000 0 — 3 5 2
Greenwich 000 000 0 — 9 9 2
WP — Sofia Boice 5-2. LP — Kate Ackerman. 2B — Emma Dugan (MH), Faith Ingber (Gre).
Maple Hill highlights: Emma Dugan 2 for 4.
Greenwich highlights: Faith Ingber 2 for 4, Kiley Allen 2 for 3, Trinity Douglas 2 for 4. Boice and Mullen combined for 12 strikeouts.
Records: Greenwich 11-3.
Next up: No. 6 seed Greenwich advances to play at No. 3 Lake George in the Class C quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
LAKE GEORGE 6, HOLY NAMES 1
Class C Opening Round
Holy Names 000 000 1 — 1 2 1
Lake George 002 040 x — 6 8 1
WP — Madeline Gorey. LP — Kayla Jones. 2B — Alli Zilm (LG), Olivia Gates (LG), Makena Barber (LG). HR — Tyler Bergman (LG).
Lake George highlights: Alli Zilm 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Olivia Gates 2 for 4, Tyler Bergman solo home run, 1 RBI. Madeline Gorey 2-hitter, 9 Ks, 2 BB.
Records: Lake George 11-2.
Next up: No. 3 seed Lake George is scheduled to host No. 6 Greenwich in the Class C quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
WARRENSBURG 11, GALWAY 3
Class C Opening Round
Galway 300 000 0 — 3 5 4
Warrensburg 530 021 X — 11 11 2
WP — Kailey Bacon 6-3, 13-3. LP — Kolpaka. 2B — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Natalie Beder (Warr). 3B — Nayana DeAmelia (Warr), Alonah Olden (Warr).
Galway highlights: Kolpaka 9k, 2/3, Engen 2/4, Oliver 2RBIs.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 12Ks, 3/4, RBI, Nayana DeAmelia 2/3, 2B, 3B, 2RBIs, Sara Langworthy 2/4, RBI.
Records: Warrensburg 6-3, 13-3.
Notes: Play was suspended Tuesday in the bottom of the first inning with Warrensburg up 4-3, runners on 2nd and 3rd, 1 out. Game resumed Wednesday and the Burghers allowed no runs to score on 2 hits from Galway.
Next up: No. 4 seed Warrensburg is scheduled to host No. 5 Saratoga Catholic in the Class C quarterfinals Thursday at 2 p.m.
WHITEHALL 18, HOOSIC VALLEY 1
Class C Opening Round
Hoosic Valley 000 00x x — 1 1 5
Whitehall 822 4xx x — 18 14 1
WP — Jensen 4-0. LP — Schofield. 2B — Kyrie Smith (W), Vinna Jensen (White), Braydee Benjamin (W), Ava Ruby (W). HR — Vinna Jensen (W).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Taryn Morrisey 1-3, single, RBI.
Whitehall highlights: Vinna Jensen 2-4, double, HR, 5 RBIs, Kyrie Smith 2-4, single, double, RBI, Brooke Benjamin 2-3, 2 singles, Braydee Benjamin 3-4, 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs, Ava Ruby 3-4, 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs.
Records: Whitehall 11-1.
Next up: No. 2 seed Whitehall is scheduled to host No. 7 Stillwater in the Class C quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
SALEM 20, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 3
Class D Semifinals
Hartford-FE 000 30; — 3 2 3
Salem 905 6; — 20 20 1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — M. Viele. 2B — Emma Wade (Hart/FE), Blake Riche (S), Tori Cary (S), Andrea Cary (S), Kayla McCauliffe (S). HR — Tori Cary (S).
Salem highlights: Tori Cary 4 fo4 with 4 runs, 6 RBIs, Taylor Cary 4 for 4 with 4 runs, Sarah McCauliffe 2 RBIs, 8 Ks, Blake Riche 4 for 4 with 2 runs, 4 RBIs, Sophia Keays 3 for 4 with 3 runs, 4 RBIs.
Records: Salem 10-3.
Notes: Salem returns to the Class D championship game for the first time since 2017, as the top-seeded Generals host No. 2 seed Argyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Argyle advanced by forfeit over 2019 champ Fort Ann. It is the first Section II Class D softball final without Fort Ann since 2010 — the Cardinals had won nine straight titles before the 2020 spring season was canceled by the pandemic.