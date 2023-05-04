QUEENSBURY — Jillian Capozucca, Kayden Craft and Tori Young drove in early runs for South Glens Falls and the Bulldogs held on for a 3-2 Foothills Council softball victory over Queensbury on Thursday.

Young picked up the pitching win, scattering four hits, striking out five batters and walking one to lead South High, which improved to 7-0 in the league, 11-3 overall.

Capozucca put the Bulldogs on the board with a sacrifice bunt and Craft followed with an RBI double in the first inning. Young added an RBI double in the second for a 3-0 lead. Capozucca and Young each had two hits.

The Spartans got a solo home run from Sedona Jones in the seventh inning to pull within 3-2. Lindsey Pepe added a double, and Caleigh Johnson and Lacey Russell added singles for Queensbury (5-5, 5-6).

GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 2: EmmyLou Richards hit an RBI single to give Glens Falls the lead and Gianna Endieveri pitched a six-hitter in a Foothills victory.

Jaelyn Graham and Kiersten Stevens also had RBI hits for Glens Falls, which improved to 7-1 in the league, 10-5 overall. Glens Falls is set to host South Glens Falls on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Morse Athletic Complex for a shot at first place.

Emilee Archer and Gracie Kilburn drove in runs for Schuylerville.

WHITEHALL 6, HUDSON FALLS 1: Madi Gould hurled a three-hitter with 19 strikeouts and two walks to pace the Railroaders to the non-league win.

Gould and Vinna Jensen both homered for Whitehall (8-1), which bunched four runs in the first inning on the way to the win. Jensen also hit a triple and drove in three runs, and Khloe Paddock added a double and two singles in the Railroaders' 11-hit attack. Blake Bird and Ava Ruby also had two hits and an RBI each for the winners.

Hudson Falls (7-6) got a solo home run from Anna Winter in the fifth inning, and singles by Madalyn Dudley and Lily Bump.

LAKE GEORGE 14, ARGYLE 2: Shannon Starratt knocked in five runs with a single, double and triple to power the Warriors past Argyle.

Makena Barber blasted a grand slam for Lake George (7-1, 7-2), which also got a double and single from Alonah Olden and a double from Mattison Stark.

Becca Campbell doubled for the Scots.

WARRENSBURG 11, SALEM 2: Senior pitcher Kailey Bacon struck out six batters in a four-hitter, including her 100th strikeout of the season, and senior catcher Kara Bacon scored three runs for the Burghers.

Senior shortstop Leigha Barnaby added a double and two RBIs for Warrensburg, which improved to 7-1 in the Adirondack League, 10-2 overall, on the Burghers' Senior Day.

Sophia Keays struck out seven and went 2 for 3 with a triple.

FORT ANN 9, CORINTH 6: Fort Ann's Jaydn Mitchell pitched a two-hitter and fanned nine batters and the Cardinals rallied with eight runs in the fifth inning to overcome an early 6-2 deficit.

Baylee Wright hit a double and single and Cherokie Steves had a pair of hits to lead Fort Ann.

TAMARAC 8, STILLWATER 2: Erin Lee belted a three-run homer and Alex Castiglione went 3 for 4 to lead Tamarac to the win as the Bengals improved to 9-0 in the Wasaren League and 12-0 overall.

Makenna Ashe and Toni Delorenzo bothe went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Tamarac.