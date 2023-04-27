MOREAU — South Glens Falls bunched four runs in the third inning Thursday and held on for a 4-2 non-league softball victory over Whitehall.

The Railroaders had taken a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third before South High rallied.

Kylee Craft belted a solo home run and Emily Kamber also drove in a run for the Bulldogs, who finished with five hits. Tori Young, Emma Martens and Kayden Craft also had base hits for the winners.

Young scattered seven hits and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings of work, and Jessica Beames finished up with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Madi Gould struck out 12 batters and went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Railroaders, including a solo home run. Vinna Jensen added an RBI double and Ava Ruby hit a double and single in the loss.

LAKE GEORGE 23, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 2: The Warriors scored 18 runs in the first inning as they rolled past H-FE.

Shannon Starratt drove in five runs with a triple and a single in the first inning. Makena Barber, Alivia Dean, Alex Cavalier and Alonah Olden also knocked in runs in Lake George's big inning.

Mollie Johnson held H-FE to three hits and went 4 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs, and Dean finished with a double, two singles and four RBIs.

TROY 13, GLENS FALLS 1: Jaelyn Graham hit an RBI single for Glens Falls' only run in a non-league loss to Troy.

Olivia DeCitise pitched a three-hitter over five innings, striking out 10 and helping her own cause with two hits and two RBIs. Katie Pryor added a grand slam for the Flying Horses.

CHAZY 10, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 7: Chazy took control with a five-run second inning, but J-M had some solid performances. Eloise Noel hit a triple, Lexi Sharp went 2 for 3 and Lucia Williams drove in two runs for J-M.

STILLWATER 6, CAMBRIDGE 2: Eden Resch pitched a complete-game two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks Wednesday to lead Stillwater to the Wasaren League win.

Resch went 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Lily Russell and Katie Coogan also hit singles for the Warriors.

Gabby Fabiola doubled for Cambridge in the loss.