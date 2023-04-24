SCHUYLERVILLE — The South Glens Falls softball team scored twice in the top of the sixth inning Monday to break a scoreless tie and held on for a 2-1 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville.

Jill Capozucca and Emma Martens hit back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

The Black Horses took one run back in the bottom of the seventh, as Sophie Bodnar doubled and scored on a single by Sophie Wahl and an error.

South High pitcher Tori Young escaped with no further damage to earn the win, finishing with a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. Courtney Bush also doubled and Sierra VanDerwarker had two hits for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-0 in the league, 8-3 overall.

HUDSON FALLS 6, QUEENSBURY 3: Mya Strong hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth to snap a 2-2 tie as the Tigers went on to win.

Madalyn Dudley ripped a solo home run, and Anna Winter drove in a run and earned the pitching win, holding the Spartans to four hits. Hudson Falls finished with 10 hits, including two each by Winter, Lily Bump and Jerusha Fairbanks.

Sedona Jones drove in two runs on sacrifice flies for Queensbury. Hannah Blanchard, Lacey Russell, Dyllan Ray and Ryan Allen hit singles for the Spartans.

GLENS FALLS 10, BROADALBIN-PERTH 2: Gianna Endieveri pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and helped her own cause by going 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs for Glens Falls.

Izzy Johnson went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for Glens Falls (4-1, 5-4), which scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to rally from a 2-1 deficit.

ARGYLE 9, FORT ANN 4: The Scots scored all nine of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the Adirondack League win over Fort Ann.

Becca Campbell doubled, Carrie Humiston tripled and Kylee Humiston singled to give Argyle a 4-2 lead after four complete. Kyleigh Dennis hit two singles and Campbell, Carrie Humiston and Kylee Humiston each drove in a pair of runs for the Scots.

Fort Ann was led by Emma Blondin with two hits and three RBIs, and doubles by Brooke Wright and Jadyn Mitchell.

WHITEHALL 12, SALEM 0: Khloe Paddock pitched a two-hit shutout to lead the Railroaders past Salem.

Madison Gould an Vinna Jensen tripled for Whitehall, which also got a double and single from Blake Bird.

Sierra Phillips and Sophia Keays had the lone hits for the Generals.

LAKE GEORGE 17, CORINTH 4: Madison Pincheon drove in three runs in a 10-run fifth-inning outburst by the Warriors as they rallied from a 3-2 deficit.

Shannon Starratt added a triple and two RBIs for Lake George, which also got eight strikeouts from MaKenna Barber.

HOOSICK FALLS 7, CAMBRIDGE 0: Kennedy Boisvert pitched a no-hitter with two walks and 18 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to the Wasaren League victory.

Hoosick Falls finished with 11 hits, which Taegyn Hart, Bella Stefanovich and Erin Conety each hitting a pair of singles in the win.

TAMARAC 17, HOOSIC VALLEY 3: Moira Collins pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts and helped her own cause with four hits and an RBI as the Bengals cruised past Valley.

Mihaly Blake added two doubles and three RBIs for Tamarac, which also got four RBIs from Toni DeLorenzo.

Lainey Bochette doubled and Izzy Finkle added a single and two RBIs for Valley.