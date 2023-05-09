SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls clinched the Foothills Council softball title Tuesday with a 16-0 victory over Amsterdam at Moreau Rec.

Tori Young and Jessica Beames combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk for the Bulldogs, who improved to 11-0 in the league, 15-3 overall.

Jill Capozucca and Kayden Craft both went 3 for 4 for South High, which also got a double and single from Emily Camber and a two-run double from Haley Corso.

GLENS FALLS 6, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Lily Haggerty went 3 for 4 at the plate, including a triple and three RBIs to lead Glens Falls past Schuylerville.

Cat Carpenter went 2 for 3 and Sophia Wahl struck out 10 batters for the Black Horses (8-8).

SHAKER 7, QUEENSBURY 4: Queensbury rallied with four runs in the final two innings, but fell short to Shaker in non-league action.

Sedona Jones went 2 for 3 for the Spartans, and Payton Gray and Cayla Hoskins-Pfeiffer drove in runs. Bella Brown held the Blue Bison to four hits and two runs in the first four innings.

WHITEHALL 12, GRANVILLE 0: Braydee Benjamin went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to power Whitehall to the Adirondack League win.

Madi Gould pitched a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts for the Railroaders, who got a double and an RBI from Khloe Paddock, and a two-run single from Jayden Hughes. Whitehall is the top seed for the upcoming Adirondack League softball tournament.

Megan Hover and Melissa Beaver singled for Granville.

CAMBRIDGE 11, EMMA WILLARD 7: Emily DeSanza hit a double and single to lead Cambridge past Emma Willard in Wasaren League play.

Isabeau Patterson and Isabel Darfler each added two hits for Cambridge.

Margarette Howland doubled and singled for Emma Willard, which also got two hits from Olana Schillinger.

STILLWATER 5, HOOSICK FALLS 0: Eden Resch pitched a shutout Monday with eight strikeouts, allowing six hits as Stillwater blanked Hoosick Falls.

Katie Coogan added an RBI triple and Sofia Perniciaro had RBI single for the Warriors, who were held to three hits by the Panthers' Kennedy Boisvert.

Boisvert finished with 16 strikeouts in six innings, allowing two earned runs for Hoosick Falls. Erin Conety went 3 for 3 at the plate for the Panthers.