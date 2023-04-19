Lake George scored twice in the sixth inning to beat Warrensburg 4-2 in an Adirondack League softball game on Wednesday.

Makena Barber got the win for the Warriors with a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 11. Barber went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run. Sam Gorey and Shannon Starratt also drove in runs.

Kailey Bacon pitched well in defeat for the Burghers, striking out eight.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 13, ARGYLE 12: Two runs in the bottom of the seventh put Hartford-Fort Edward over the top against Argyle.

Ava Nadeau went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a home run for the victors. Reagan Liebig struck out 10 and also had a double and a triple.

Becca Campbell and Madison Eldred both went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs for Argyle. Eldred struck out 10. Alexis Anderson recorded 4 RBIs.

SOUTH HIGH 9, GLENS FALLS 4: South Glens Falls scored four times in the third inning and went on to beat Glens Falls in Foothills Council softball.

Emma Martens went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jill Capozucca drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, who had 14 hits. Kayden Craft went 3 for 4 with a double and Kylee Craft was 2 for 3. Jade Maille drove in two runs.

Emylou Richards went 2 for 4 and Jayln Graham went 2 for 2 for Glens Falls.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, QUEENSBURY 2: Maddy Woodcock doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a 3-2 pitch as Schuylerville nipped the Spartans.

Sophia Wahl went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Riley Keefer had two hits for the Black Horses. Wahl got the win in the pitching circle, scattering five hits over seven innings while striking out six.

Caleigh Johnson hit a home run for Queensbury in the fifth inning, giving the Spartans a 2-1 lead. Wahl's RBI single tied it at 2-2 in the sixth.

HUDSON FALLS 18, AMSTERDAM 4: Lily Bump went 2 for 4, drove in three runs and scored twice as the Tigers rolled to victory.

Caliegh Zahaba drove in three runs. Abigail Bigelow went 3 for 3 with two RBIs. An 11-run second inning put the game out of reach.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 18, WELLS 0: Hannah Sharp struck out six and had a no-hitter until the fifth inning as J-M opened its season with a win.

Lexi Sharp went 4 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Megan Mohowski played a strong game in the field.

STILLWATER 20, HOOSIC VALLEY 6: Julia Bouleris and Peyton Morris both drove in four runs as the Warriors posted a Wasaren League victory.

A nine-run fourth inning put the game away for Stillwater. Ella Waldron drove in four runs for the Valley.

TAMARAC 16, BERLIN 3: Moira Collins knocked in four runs and Natalya Horton struck out seven in victory as the Bengals improved to 4-0 in the Wasaren League, 5-0 overall.

Bella DeLorenzo went 3 for 4 with a double for Tamarac.

MORIAH 29, NORTH WARREN 19: Moriah scored 15 times in the fourth inning to win a non-leaguer on Tuesday.

Kiana LaGuerre wetn 4 for 4 with a double and three runs for the Cougars. Isabella Tucci reached base five times with a triple, three walks and a hit by pitch.

