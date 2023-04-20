LAKE GEORGE — Shannon Starratt had a busy day at the plate Thursday, going 4-for-4 to lead Lake George to a 13-1 Adirondack League softball win over Granville.

Starratt finished with two doubles, two singles and three RBIs for the Warriors, who bunched six runs in the fourth inning to open an 11-1 lead, getting singles from Makena Barber, Mollie Johnson and Mattison Stark.

Starratt’s full-count RBI double in the first inning got the day started for Lake George.

Barber picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits in three innings.

Jordan Chadwick and Ella Olsen had the lone hits for Granville.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 12, CORINTH 11: Grace Schaefer led the Saints to the non-league win with two doubles and two singles.

Ryann McDonald added two doubles and Paige Bujno and Caroline Bielefeld added two singles for Spa Catholic, while Hailey Ogniewski picked up the pitching win.

Teagan Grady led Corinth with three singles.

GRANVILLE 20, NORTH WARREN 7: Lilly Strout hit a home run and Ella Olsen and Melissa Beaver doubled for the Golden Horde, who won Wednesday in the sixth inning by the mercy rule.

Jordan Chadwick went 3-for-4 for Granville (2-1, 2-2), which also got 12 strikeouts from Olsen.

Addison Swan and Isabella Tucci doubled for the Cougars (0-3, 0-4).

SALEM 20, FORT ANN 6: Kayla McCauliffe picked up the pitching win Wednesday as the Generals outhit Fort Ann, 12-4. Salem pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in the victory.

GREENWICH 12, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Reegan Mullen hurled a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts Wednesday in Wasaren League action.

Morgan Randall finished with three hits and four RBIs for the Witches (3-0, 3-0), who also got a hit and two RBIs from Keira Kirk. Jocelyn Spiezio, Reese Autiello, Sophia Boice, Chloe Alvarez and Mullen also drove in runs.