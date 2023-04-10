Schuylerville scored 14 runs in the first inning on the way to a 24-1 Foothills Council softball victory over Gloversville on Monday.

Sophia Wahl struck out 11 as part of a three-hitter as the Black Horses won their first league game and improved to 2-0 overall. Taylor Dennis went 4 for 5 with four RBIs at the plate and Gabbi Jackson was 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

Also for Schuylerville, Sophie Bodnar and Wahl went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Kenna Hart went 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

GLENS FALLS 12, HUDSON FALLS 0: Gianna Endieveri pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Glens Falls scored six times in the fifth inning to improve to 2-0 in Foothills play (3-1 overall).

Lily Haggerty drove in three runs and Endieveri went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Kirsten Stevens was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jayln Graham also had two hits.

Anna Winter had two hits for Hudson Falls (1-1, 2-1).

BOYS LACROSSE

HUDSON FALLS 11, TROY 1: Reid Horrigan finished with four goals and one assist as the Tigers posted their first win of the season in a non-league game. Hudson Falls scored four times in the second quarter and six times in the third.

Dalton Hogan (three goals, one assist) and Will Coon (two goals, two assists) also had multiple-goal games. Gavin Suprenant and Caleb Hastings also scored.

PJ Suprenant made 17 saves in goal for the victors.