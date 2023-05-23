MOREAU — Sophia Keays didn't have it easy, and neither did her Salem teammates.

Once holders of a 5-0 lead, the Generals watched Fort Ann score five times in the top of the third inning. But Salem got the hits it needed and Keays got the outs when she needed them.

It gave the Generals a 7-6 victory over the Cardinals in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday. They move on to face Argyle in an all-Adirondack League championship game at Moreau Rec on Thursday (5 p.m.).

Everyone in the Salem batting order reached base at least once. The biggest hit was Sierra Phillips' solo home run in the bottom of the third, which put Salem back into the lead. Hannah Gongola drove in Keays with the eventual deciding run in the fourth with a single to center field.

"It really helped that Sierra, one of our stronger hitters, hit a home run," coach Bridget Dusha said. "It was very timely to get us back the lead."

Keays recovered quickly after giving up five runs in the third, but had to work her way out of jams. She escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a fly ball and struck out the fall batter of the game in the seventh with two runners on base.

"I knew that the girls behind me had my back," said Keays, who took as starter in the fifth game of the season. "They can hit, and we’ve hit this pitcher before, so I knew they had it and they can hit whenever they need to, and they produced today."

"It was our goal to get back to finals," Dusha said. "That’s what we worked for. I wasn’t really surprised to get to where we’re at, because this team really knows how to pull through when we need it."

Taylor Cary, Gongola, Kayla McCauliffe and Phillips all had two-hit games for Salem. Angel Aratare had a single and a double for Fort Ann.

ARGYLE 12, GERMANTOWN 2: The Scots scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and Maddy Eldred struck out 12 to earn a return trip to the finals.

Argyle will face Salem on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s title game, won by the Scots.

Riley Kober drove in four runs and went 2 for 3 for the Scots. Kylee Humiston went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Carrie Humiston went 2 for 3 with a triple. Eldred pitched a three-hitter as the Scots improved to 6-6.

“It’s kind of similar to last year; we’re peaking at the right time of year,” coach Lexi Nassivera said. “It’s a very young group, so my expectations were to rebuild the team from last year. The underclassmen are starting to really shine through right now.”

Deandrea Edwards went 2 for 3 for Germantown.

GREENWICH 14, STILLWATER 3: The defending state champion Witches reached the Class C finals again, pulling away from Stillwater by scoring four runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The win set up a Section II championship rematch between third-seeded Greenwich (16-3) and No. 1 seed Chatham (19-2), set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

"We played (Stillwater) twice in the regular season, and we only won 4-1 and 2-1," Greenwich coach Steve Autiello said. "For some reason, they always play us tough. We knew our bats had to come alive today, and they did — we got 15 hits."

Reegan Mullen struck out eight and scattered five hits, and helped her own cause with a solo home run. Reese Autiello blasted a three-run double to spark Greenwich's rally from a 3-2 fourth-inning deficit. Norah Niesz added a double, two singles and five RBIs, Sophia Boice added a single and three RBIs, Morgan Randall doubled and singled, and Kiley Allen had a triple, double and single for the Witches.

Stillwater got a single and two RBIs from Charisma Saleiker, and an RBI single from Peyton Morris.

