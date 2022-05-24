ROUNDUP: Salem, Argyle advance to Class D final; Queensbury, Lake George fall

Salem and Argyle earned Class D semifinal victories Tuesday, setting up a rematch of last year’s final of the Section II Softball Tournament.

However, No. 1-seeded Queensbury fell in Class A on Tuesday, as did fourth-seeded Lake George in Class C.

Salem and Argyle are scheduled to meet in the Class D final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec. The Generals won last year’s title matchup, 7-3.

On Tuesday, top-seeded Salem (12-6) rattled off 16 hits, and Taylor Cary and Sierra Phillips each drove in five runs to power the Generals to a 17-4 victory over Fort Ann.

“Our bats finally came alive, and that’s something we kind of lost about midseason, and it took a while to come back,” first-year Salem coach Bridget Dusha said. “But with the bats coming alive, it brings a lot of confidence. With a young team, you want to encourage them to keep hitting the ball, and that’s what they did today.”

Cary went 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, and Phillips went 3 for 4 with one double. Sophia Keays pitched a three-hitter, and added a double and a single. Amber Terry also had two hits and Isabella Garrison drove in two runs.

Brooke VanNess, Natalie Cody and Brooke Wright singled for the Cardinals in the loss.

ARGYLE 6, GERMANTOWN 1: Maddy Eldred struck out 11 batters and the No. 2-seeded Scots (8-6) racked up 13 hits in a Class D semifinal win over Germantown.

Eldred helped her own cause with a pair of doubles, and Kate Lindsay, Kylee Humiston and Lindsay Milne each had three hits for Argyle. Carrie Humiston added a triple and single for the Scots.

BURNT HILLS 8, QUEENSBURY 0: Queensbury saw its outstanding season, which included its first Foothills Council championship since 2000, come to an end with a Class A semifinal loss to Burnt Hills at Schalmont High School.

Queensbury (18-2), which got 11 strikeouts from Alexis Rogers, was held to three hits — a double by Dyllan Ray and singles by Rogers and Caleigh Johnson.

Katie Rhodes pitched the shutout with six strikeouts for fourth-seeded Burnt Hills, which got a solo home run from Danielle DeBonis. Burnt Hills also got a triple by Cianna Benemati and a pair of hits and two RBIs from Sophia Commisso. Burnt Hills faces Troy in Thursday’s title game.

CHATHAM 10, LAKE GEORGE 0: In a rematch of last year’s Class C sectional final, defending champ Chatham got a two-hit shutout from pitcher Emily Mesick, who struck out five and walked one in the win.

Erin Madsen tripled and drove in two runs for the Panthers, who also got two hits from Abby Taylor and two RBIs from Hannah Pinto.

Shannon Starratt and Mollie Johnson had the only base hits for the Warriors in the loss, as they finished the season 13-4 overall.

Top-seeded Chatham faces Greenwich in the Class C final on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

Salem 17, Fort Ann 4 Fort Ann;000;310;x —;4;3;4 Salem;206;45x;x —;17;16;2 WP — Sophia Keays. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Taylor Cary (S) 2, Sophia Keays (S), Sierra Phillips (S).

Argyle 6, Germantown 1 Germantown;000;010;0 —;1;7;3 Argyle;202;101;X —;6;13;2 WP — Maddy Eldred. LP — J. Wyant. 2B — Kylee Humiston (Arg), Lindsay Milne (Arg), Maddy Eldred (Arg) 2. 3B — Carrie Humiston (Arg).

Burnt Hills 8, Queensbury 0 Burnt Hills;110;311;1 —;8;6;0 Queensbury;000;000;0 —;0;3;2 WP — Katie Rhodes. LP — Alexis Rogers (13-2). 2B — Lily Haluska (BH), Dyllan Ray (Q). 3B — Cianna Benamati (BH). HR — Danielle DeBonis (BH).

Chatham 10, Lake George 0 Lake George;000;000;0 — 0;2;4 Chatham;143;020;x — 10;8;1 WP — Emily Mesick. LP — Mollie Johnson. 3B — Erin Madsen (C).

Tuesday's sectional scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games, updated as the night goes along.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0