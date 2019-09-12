{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 2, CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Grenwich 0 2 — 2

Cambridge 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Greenwich, AJ Rymph (Charlie Gartner), 8:00. 2, Greenwich, Connor Smith (Hunter Dixson), 20:00.

Goalies-saves: Parker Robertson (Cam) 5, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 3.

Corner kicks: Cambridge 2, Greenwich 3.

Records: Cambridge (0-1, 2-2), Grenwich (1-0, 5-0).

Notes: Greenwich finally broke through for a score in the 8th minute of the second half off a direct kick when Charlie Gartner’s ball was expertly headed into the goal by AJ Rymph. The continued pressure and intensity of Greenwich paid off as Hunter Dixson crossed a ball to Connor Smith who put the ball into the goal.

WELLS 6, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 2

(at Indian Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Wells 2 4 — 6

Indian/Long Lake 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Wells, Henry Frick (Mason Ward), 32:18. 2, Wells, Tyler Bolebruch (Henry Frick), 15:33. 3, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Aidan Atwell, 8:29.

Second half: 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Aidan Atwell (Tyler Wilkerson), 38:52. 5, Wells, Mason Ward (Matt Richards), 17:57. 6, Wells, Daniel Johnson (Mason Ward), 12:38. 7, Wells, Daniel Johnson (Mason Ward), 12:17. 8, Wells, Henry Frick (Daniel Johnson), 7:17.

Goalies-saves: Matthew Koniszewski (Wells) , Sebastian Starcher (ILL) .

Records: Indian Lake/long Lake (0-3).

CROWN POINT 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1

(at Crown Point)

League: Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva 1 0 — 1

Crown Point 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Crown Point, Tristan Carey, 14:35. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Devon Millington (Evan Wing), 10:53.

Second half: 3, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding, 17:18. 4, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding (Tristan Carey), 10:25.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 10, Dylan Sours (CP) 8.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 3, Crown Point 4.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (1-2, 1-4).

