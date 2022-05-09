ROUNDUP: Rogers hurls no-hitter for QHS

Alexis Rogers pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 as Foothills Council champion Queensbury beat Schuylerville 10-0 on Monday. Rogers surpassed 100 strikeouts for the season.

Tori Young struck out 15 without a walk as part of a two-hitter in South Glens Falls' 19-0 shutout of Amsterdam. Emma Martens went 4 for 5 for the Bulldogs.

Abigail Bigelow drove in five runs as Hudson Falls defeated Glens Falls 13-0.

Reegan Mullen pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Greenwich beat Hoosick Falls 20-1. The Witches, now 10-1 in the Wasaren League, host Tamarac on Tuesday in a big game.

Madi Gould struck out 14 as Whitehall cruised to a 12-0 win over Salem. Warrensburg beat Corinth 11-2. Wednesday's Adirondack League playoffs will have Whitehall hosting Warrensburg while Lake George welcomes Granville.

Stillwater downed Argyle 12-2 in a non-league game.

QUEENSBURY 10, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 000 000 0 — 0 0 5

Queensbury 404 101 x — 10 9 1

WP — Alexis Rogers (10-0). LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Lindsey Pepe (Q), Rachel Mannix (Q).

Queensbury highlights: Rachel Mannix 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS, Ryan Allen 3 RBIs, Sedona Jones 2 RBIs, Dyllan Ray 1 for 2, 3 RS, 2 BBs, Alexis Rogers pitched a no-hitter, 12 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 11-0, 14-1.

SOUTH HIGH 19, AMSTERDAM 0

League: Foothills Council

South High 052 004 8 — 19 11 1

Amsterdam 000 000 0 — 0 2 8

WP — Tori Young. LP — Lauryn Siudy. 2B — Emma Martens (SGF), Kylee Craft (SGF). HR — Emma Martens (SGF), Jade Maille (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Tori Young 2 Hits, 15 Ks, zero BB, Jade Maille 2-4, 3 RBIs, 3 Runs, Emma Martens 4-5, 3 RBIs, 3 Runs.

Amsterdam highlights: Shelby Lamont 1-3, Elianna Tirado 1-3.

Records: South Glens Falls 9-3, 13-4.

HUDSON FALLS 13, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 000 00x x — 0 3 1

Hudson Falls 733 0xx x — 13 9 1

WP — Anna Winter (10-5). LP — Addie Hill. 2B — Abigail Bigelow (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF), Emily Harrington (HuF). 3B — Madison Sawyer (HuF). HR — Abigail Bigelow (HuF), Jerusha Fairbanks (HuF).

Glens Falls highlights: Kristen Sterns 2 for 2 (2 singles), Cierra Hirsh 1 for 2 (single).

Hudson Falls highlights: Abigail Bigelow 2 for 2 (HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 RS), Jerusha Fairbanks 2 for 2 (HR, 1B, 2 RBIs, 2 RS), Madison Sawyer 1 for 1 (3B, 2 RBIs, 1 RS), Emily Harrington 1 for 2 (2B, 3 RBIs, 2 RS), Alexys Rosick 1 for 2 (2B, RBI, 2 RS).

Records: Glens Falls 7-5, 11-7. Hudson Falls 7-4, 10-5.

Notes: Anna Winter pitched a shutout. She gave up 3 hits (3 singles) and struck out three batters. Abigail Bigelow drove in five runs for the Tigers.

GREENWICH 20, HOOSICK FALLS 1

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich 000 00; — 20 14 0

Hoosick Falls 010 0x; — 1 0 5

WP — Reegan Mullen. LP — M. Landry. 2B — Faith Ingber (Gre). 3B — Faith Ingber (Gre), Lily McCauliffe (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Records: Greenwich 10-1, 13-3. Hoosick Falls 8-4, 13-5.

EMMA WILLARD 14, WATERFORD 7

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard 212 341 1 — 14 12 3

Waterford 202 002 1 — 7 9 8

WP — Sam McEntee (3-9). LP — Abby Barna. 2B — Sam McEntee (Emma Willard) 2, Natalie Rich (Wat). 3B — Elle Kellogg (EW). HR — Sam McEntee (EW), Millie Carson (Wat).

Emma Willard highlights: Sam McEntee 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs, 8 strikeouts.

Records: Emma Willard 3-9, 3-9.

WHITEHALL 12, SALEM 0

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall 207 006 0 — 12 4 0

Salem 000 000 0 — 0 2 8

WP — Madi Gould 7-0,8-1. LP — Kayla McCauliffe 8-4. 2B — Jayden Hughes (White).

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 14 strikeouts.

Records: Whitehall 9-0, 11-1. Salem 7-9, 10-5.

Notes: Whitehall remains unbeaten in the Adirondack League and has earned the top seed for the playoffs. The Railroaders will host Warrensburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

WARRENSBURG 11, CORINTH 2

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 251 001 2 — 11 13 2

Corinth 000 000 2 — 2 8 6

WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Teagan Grady. 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr), Kailey Bacon (Warr), Zailey Baker (Warr), Olivia Mann (Cor).

Warrensburg highlights: Kara Bacon 3-4, 3 runs scored, 2B, Kailey Bacon 2-4, 2 EBIs 10 Ks.

Corinth highlights: Olivia Mann 2b, RBI, Teagan Grady 1-2, 10 Ks.

Records: Warrensburg 6-3, 9-4. Corinth 1-6, 2-7.

STILLWATER 12, ARGYLE 2

League: Non-league

Stillwater 331 410 0 — 12 18 1

Argyle 002 000 0 — 2 5 2

WP — Resch. LP — Maddy Eldred. 2B — Salecker (Still), A. Russell (Still). 3B — P. Cormie (Arg). HR — Toleman (Still), L. Russell (Still).

Stillwater highlights: Toleman 2 for 4, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs, Morris 4 for 4, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs, Salecker 3 for 4.

Records: Argyle 3-5, 4-6.

