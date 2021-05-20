 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Richards, Graham lead Glens Falls
agate

GLENS FALLS 13, GLOVERSVILLE 1

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;030;450;1 —;13;13;0

Gloversville;100;000;0 —;1;4;5

WP — Richards. LP — Atty. 2B — Kacie Wolfstich (GF), Gianna Endieveri (GF), Emmylou Richards (GF), Haylee Girard (GF). HR — Jaelyn Graham (GF).

Glens Falls highlights: Jaelyn Graham 1-2, HR, Gianna Endieveri 3-5, 4 RBIs, Haylee Girard 2-4, 2 RBIs, Emmylou Richards 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Gloversville highlights: K. Meher 1-3, 1 RBI.

Records: Glens Falls 5-3, 5-3.

Notes: Emmylou Richards pitched a four-hitter and Jaeyln Graham homered to lead the Indians.

WARRENSBURG 8, CORINTH 1

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;000;000;1 —;1;3;2

Warrensburg;300;230;x —;8;9;4

WP — Kailey Bacon 7-2. LP — Elizabeth Jensen 2-5. 2B — Elizabeth Jensen (Cor), Alonah Olden (Warr). 3B — Sara Langworthy (Warr).

Corinth highlights: Elizabeth Jensen 5 Ks, 2/3, 1 run scored.

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 7 Ks, Sara Langworthy 2/4, 3B, RBI, Alonah Olden 2/4, 2B, RBI.

Records: Corinth 1-5, 2-5. Warrensburg 4-2, 7-2.

