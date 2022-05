ROUNDUP: Railroaders stay unbeaten in Adirondack

Madi Gould went 3 for 3 and struck out 12 from the pitching circle as Whitehall beat Argyle 8-4.

Fort Ann scored five in the first inning on the way to a 14-4 victory over Hartford-Fort Edward. Mattison Stark drove in five runs as Lake George beat Maple Hill 16-8. Hoosic Valley was a winner in the Wasaren League.