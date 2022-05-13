ROUNDUP: Queensbury wraps up undefeated Foothills Council season

QUEENSBURY 24, JOHNSTOWN 4
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;741;(10)2x;x —;24;20;1
Johnstown;300;01x;x —;4;8;7
WP — Bella Brown (4-0). LP — Camille Gray. 2B — Alexis Rogers (Q), Rachel Mannix (Q) 2, Alexa Savage (Jnt). HR — Cassidy Ray (Q) 2, Bella Bermas (Jnt).
Queensbury highlights: Cassidy Ray 4 for 5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, Lindsey Pepe 4 for 6, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Lacey Russell 3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, Ryan Allen 2 for 3, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, Dyllan Ray 3 runs, 3 RBIs.
Johnstown highlights: Bella Bermas 2 for 3, 1 run, 3 RBIs, Alexa Savage 2 for 3, 2 runs.
Records: Queensbury 12-0, 17-1.
HUDSON FALLS 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 6
People are also reading…
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;200;003;2 —;7;7;2
Schuylerville;000;303;0 —;6;10;7
WP — Anna Winter. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Sophia Wahl (Schy), Taylor Petroski (Schy). HR — Sophia Wahl (Schy).
Hudson Falls highlights: Abigail Bigelow 2 for 2, 2 RBIs, Jerrusha Fairbanks 2 for 4.
Schuylerville highlights: Sophia Wahl 4 for 4, 3 RBIs, Taylor Dennis 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 2 for 3.
Records: Hudson Falls 8-4, 11-6. Schuylerville 3-9, 7-11.
WARRENSBURG 12, GRANVILLE 5
League: Adirondack League consolation
Warrensburg;006;510;0 —;12;14;0
Granville;005;000;0 —;5;7;4
WP — Kailey Bacon. LP — Lauren Bascom (7-7). 2B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Hope Sherman (Warr), Raegan Swain (Gra).
Warrensburg highlights: Alonah Olden 5 for 5.
Records: Warrensburg 10-5. Granville 7-7.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 20,
NORTH WARREN 8
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;002;60x;x —;8;8;3
Hartford-FE;0(11)3;42x;x —;20;11;4
WP — Reaghan Liebig. LP — Swan. 2B — Raeghan Liebig (H-FE) 2, Cassie Wade (H-FE), Soleia Lamoreux (H-FE).
North Warren highlights: Ruth Brior 2-3.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Raeghan Liebig 5-5, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 9Ks, Cassie Wade 3-4, 2B.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 4-8.
Notes: Raeghan Liebig helped her own cause by going 5-for-5 at the plate with 2 doubles and 5 RBIs in an Adirondack League crossover game.
BOQUET VALLEY 10,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5
League: Mountain and Valley
Johnsburg-Minerva;201;001;1 —;5;4;6
Boquet Valley;010;040;5 —;10;6;2
WP — Hannah McNally. LP — Abbey Schwoebel. 2B — Alaina Denton (JM), Megan Mohowski (BV), Cassie Dunbar (BV), Avery Bayse (BV), Hannah McNally (BV).
Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Abbey Schwoebel 9 Ks, Alaina Denton 3 RBIs.