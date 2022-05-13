ROUNDUP: Queensbury wraps up undefeated Foothills Council season

QUEENSBURY 24, JOHNSTOWN 4

Queensbury highlights: Cassidy Ray 4 for 5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, Lindsey Pepe 4 for 6, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Lacey Russell 3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, Ryan Allen 2 for 3, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, Dyllan Ray 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

HUDSON FALLS 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 6

WARRENSBURG 12, GRANVILLE 5

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 20,

NORTH WARREN 8

Notes: Raeghan Liebig helped her own cause by going 5-for-5 at the plate with 2 doubles and 5 RBIs in an Adirondack League crossover game.