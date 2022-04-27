ROUNDUP: Queensbury stays unbeaten in Foothills Council

QUEENSBURY 9, SCOTIA 4

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;010;002;1 —;4;6;3

Queensbury;115;101;x —;9;11;0

WP — Alexis Rogers (7-1). LP — Keeley Kristel. 2B — Keeley Kristel (Sco) 2. 3B — Sedona Jones (Q). HR — Brenna Jahn (Sco), Alexis Rogers (Q).

Scotia highlights: Keeley Kristel 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 run, Brenna Jahn 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 run, Arianna Stark 2 for 3.

Queensbury highlights: Lindsey Pepe 2 for 4, 1 run, Alexis Rogers 2 for 4, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Cassidy Ray 3 for 4, 1 run, Dyllan Ray 2 for 4, 2 run, 1 RBI, Sedona Jones 3 RBIs.

Records: Queensbury 7-0, 8-1.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2

League: Foothills Council

South High;200;210;6 —;11;17;0

B-P;000;110;0 —;2;4;0

WP — Tori Young. LP — Shaelyn Kanches. 2B — Tessa Hogan (SGF), Kylie Craft (SGF), Tori Young (SGF), Kara Weaver (BP), Jocelyn Rapnoi (BP). HR — Jade Maille (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Kayden Craft 2-5, run, Jade Maille 2-3, RBI, 3 Runs, Emma Martens 2-3, run, Tori Young 2-4, RBI, run, 8 Ks, Jill Capozucca 3-4, RBI, Run.

Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Kara Weaver 2-2, run, Jocelyn Rapnoi 1-2, run.

Records: South Glens Falls 6-1, 10-2.

SCHUYLERVILLE 20, AMSTERDAM 0

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;000;00x;x —;0;3;11

Schuylerville;(10)50;5xx;x —;20;9;1

WP — MaKenna Hart 1-0. LP — Natalie McNeil.

Amsterdam highlights: Carolyn Sculc 1-3, Shelby Lamont 1-3, Natalie McNeil 1-2.

Schuylerville highlights: Megan Stadel 3-4, 2 RBIs, MaKenna Hart 2-4, 1 RBI, Cat Carpenter 1-3, 2 RBIs, Gracelyn Kilburn 1-3, 1 RBI, Riley Keefer 1-2, 1 RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 3-4, 5-5.

ARGYLE 12, NORTH WARREN 0

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;000;00; —;0;7;2

Argyle;070;5X; —;12;10;

WP — Maddy Eldred. LP — A. Swan. 2B — P. Cormie (Arg). 3B — L. Kingsley (Arg).

North Warren highlights: I. Tucci 2-2.

Argyle highlights: K. Lindsay 2-3, 2 Runs, L. Kingsley 2-2, 2 Runs, P. Cormie 2-3, 2 Runs. Maddy Eldred 12 Ks.

Records: North Warren 0-7, 0-7. Argyle 3-3, 3-3.

WHITEHALL 21, CORINTH 0

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;000;00x;x —;0;1;2

Whitehall;42(10);5xx;x —;21;20;1

WP — Gould (2-0, 4-1). LP — Grady. 2B — Madi Gould (Whi), Blake Bird (Whi), Braydee Benjamin (Whi) 2. HR — Madi Gould (Whi) 2.

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 3-4, double, 2 home runs, 6 RBI, 14 strikeouts, Ava Ruby 3-4, 3 singles, 2 RBI, Braydee Benjamin 3-3, single, 2 doubles, walk, 5 RBI, Brooke Benjamin 2-3, 2 singles, walk, RBI, Khloe Paddock 2-2, 2 singles.

Records: Corinth 0-5, 1-6. Whitehall 4-0, 6-1.

WARRENSBURG 15, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg;303;54x; —;15;13;0

Fort Ann;000;00x; —;0;2;5

WP — Kailey Bacon 4-3. LP — E Blondin. 2B — Kailey Bacon (Warr) 2, Madison Goodspeed (Warr) 2. 3B — Leigha Barnaby (Warr). HR — Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Hope Sherman (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 5ks, allowing 2 hits. 3/3, 2 2Bs, 2RBIs, Leigha Barnaby 2/4, 3B, HR, 2RBIs, Madison Goodspeed 2/3, 2 2Bs, Alonah Olden 3/4, 3RBIs.

Fort Ann highlights: Blondin 6 Ks.

Records: Warrensburg 3-3, 4-3.

GREENWICH 13, CAMBRIDGE 0

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;342;40; —;13;14;

Cambridge;000;00; —;0;0;

WP — Lily McCauliffe. LP — N/A. 2B — Jocelyn Speizio (Gre), Allie McQueen (Gre) 2.

Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 1Dbl, 1 single, 3 runs, Allie McQueen 2 DBl, 1 run.

Records: Greenwich 5-0, 8-2.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, MECHANICVILLE 1

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville;001;000;0 —;1;4;0

Hoosick Falls;000;003;x —;3;6;1

WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Paige Rogers. 2B — Allie Kenyon (Mech), Jenna Tessiero (Mech), Jordan Hill (HoF). 3B — Jordan Hill (HoF).

Mechanicville highlights: Paige Rogers 7 Ks.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jordan Hill (3-3, 2 RBIs), Mackenna Roberson (2-3). Kennedy Boisvert 15 Ks, 1 BB.

Records: Hoosick Falls 7-2, 7-3.

Notes: Jordan Hill led Hoosick Falls Panthers with three hits in three at bats. Kennedy Boisvert surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out 15 and walking one. Paige Rogers allowed six hits and three runs over six innings, striking out seven.

EMMA WILLARD 8, WATERFORD 2

League: Wasaren League

Waterford;100;000;1 —;2;10;5

Emma Willard;110;033; —;8;6;2

WP — Sam McEntee (2-4). LP — Abby Barna. 2B — Maddy Atwood (Wat), Margarette Howland (EW). 3B — Maddy Atwood (Wat), Elle Kellogg (EW).

Waterford highlights: Chelsea Plummer 2 for 4, RBI, Maddy Atwood 3 for 3, RBI.

Emma Willard highlights: Elle Kellogg 2 for 3, 3B, RBI, Margarette Howland 2 for 2, 2B, 2 RBI.

Records: Emma Willard 2-4, 2-4.

MAYFIELD 12, CORINTH 5

League: Non-league, Tuesday

Mayfield;600;024;0 —;12;9;0

Corinth;200;300;0 —;5;10;7

WP — A. Ruberti. LP — Teagan Grady 1-4. 2B — M. Wille (Mayfield), A. Broderick (Mayfield), A. Byrns (Mayfield), Olivia Mann (Cor), Madison Pincheon (Cor). 3B — Alexis Crossman (Cor).

Mayfield highlights: M. Wille 2B, 5 Ks in 3 IP, K. Meca 2-5, 3 RBIs, A. Broderick 2-4, 2B, RBI.

Corinth highlights: Sarah Pita 2-3, RBI, Alexis Crossman 3-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, Madison Pincheon 1-4, 2B.

Records: Corinth 0-4, 1-5.

Notes: After Mayfield took a 6-0 lead in the first, Corinth battled back to make it 6-5 in the 4th inning after a 3- run triple by Alexis Crossman. Mayfield added 2 in the 5th and 4 in the 6th to put the game out of reach.

