QUEENSBURY — Dyllan Ray singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday to lift Queensbury to a 5-4 Foothills Council softball victory over Glens Falls.

Bella Brown pitched a four-hitter in the win for the Spartans (5-7, 5-9).

Kiersten Stevens led Glens Falls with two hits and Jaelyn Graham added an RBI single. Glens Falls fell to 7-3 in the league, 12-7 overall.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 2 (9 inn.): Cat Carpenter hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Black Horses to the Foothills Council win.

Carpenter went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Sophie Bodnar and Kenna Hart each added an RBI single for Schuylerville. Sophia Wahl struck out nine for the pitching win.

Bella Harold went 3 for 4 with both RBIs for the Tartans.

CORINTH 8, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 7 (8 inn.): Madison Pincheon drove in the winning run with a double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Corinth past H-FE. It was her third hit of the day.

Cadence Wells added a two-run double to give the RiverHawks a two-run lead going into the seventh. However, with two outs, H-FE tied the score to send the game into extra innings.

Teagan Grady finished with six strikeouts for Corinth.

TAMARAC 5, GREENWICH 0: Toni DeLorenzo pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Bengals past Greenwich in the Wasaren League softball regular-season finale.

The teams meet again Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Greenwich for the league championship.

DeLorenzo struck out four and walked none in a six-hitter, and helped her own cause with two singles and a RBI. Bella DeLorenzo also had two hits and Erin Lee had two RBIs for Tamarac, which finished the league season at 13-0, and improved to 16-0 overall.

Reese Autiello and Morgan Randall each had two hits for the Witches (11-2, 11-2).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 13, HUDSON FALLS 1: Jill Capozucca ripped a two-run home run and Ava Kill added a double, single and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (12-0, 16-3) to the win.

Emma Martens added a two hits and two RBIs, Kylee Craft went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Jessica Beames picked up the pitching win with six solid innings.

Sierra VanDerwarker had a double and single, Emily Kamber added two hits and Lucy Zimolka tripled for South High.

Hudson Falls (7-4, 8-8) got two hits each from Anna Winter and Jerusalem Fairbanks.

HOOSIC VALLEY 11, CAMBRIDGE 7: Riley Caiazza drove in seven runs with a pair of home runs, a double and a single to lead Valley past Cambridge.

Lainey Bochette went 3 for 4 for Hoosic Valley, Kate Ricciardone had two hits and Izzy Finkle added two RBIs in the win.

Cambridge was led by Isabel Darfler with two singles and three RBIs, Peyton Drew with two RBIs, and two hits each from Isabeau Patterson and Lauren Archambeault.

GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 1: Kiera Kirk went 2 for 2 and drove in both runs Tuesday as the Witches edged Stillwater, with her RBI in the fourth inning breaking a tie.

Sophia Boice scattered five hits and struck out five batters in picking up the pitching win.

Eden Resch also pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine, and scored the Warriors’ only run. Lily Russell hit a double for the only extra-base hit of the game.

SALEM 19, NORTH WARREN 5: Kayla McCauliffe went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Generals past North Warren on Tuesday.

Sophia Keays held the Cougars to four hits and struck out seven batters, and helped her own cause with two doubles and an RBI. Reagan Jackson added a double, single and two RBIs for Salem.