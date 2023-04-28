QUEENSBURY — Kendal Kelsey scored five goals Friday to lead the Queensbury girls lacrosse team to a 31-0 Foothills Council victory over Hudson Falls.

The win gave head coach Dave Huth his 100th career victory.

Meredith Montgomery and Kendra Ballard each netted three goals, Kady Duffy netted four goals, Lilly Trowbridge added three goals, and Kaitlyn Barton chipped in with two goals and four assists.

The Spartans captured their 20th consecutive home victory, increased their Foothills Council winning streak to 106 games, and broke a school record with 23 goals in the opening half.

SOFTBALL

QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 3: The Spartans scored four runs in the fourth inning Friday to pull away to a Foothills Council victory over Scotia.

Madelyn Dinsmore singled home a run and Payton Gray added a two-run single to spark the Spartans, who improved to 4-4 in the league, 4-5 overall.

Queensbury pitcher Bella Brown went the distance, scattering seven hits and striking out 10 batters, and added a pair of hits. Cayla Hoskins-Pfeiffer plated a run with a sacrifice bunt in the first inning.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1: Tori Young struck out seven batters in a four-hitter to lead South High to the Foothills victory.

Emily Kamber hit an RBI triple and Jade Maille added a double for the Bulldogs, who also got two hits and an RBI from Kylee Craft.

South High improved to 6-0 in the league, 10-3 overall.

GLENS FALLS 22, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Jayln Graham went 4 for 4 with a home run to power Glens Falls past Gloversville. Avery Lanfear added a double, single and four RBIs for the Red and Black, who also got four hits from Emmylou Richards and a three-hitter from Izzy Johnson. Glens Falls improved to 6-1 in the league, 8-5 overall.

WHITEHALL 24, NORTH WARREN 3: Khloe Paddock went 2 for 4 with a double and a home run and picked up the pitching win in a five-inning victdory for Whitehall (6-0, 7-1).

Vinna Jensen went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double with four runs scored for the Railroaders.

North Warren was led by Addison Swan with two doubles and Ruth Brior with two singles.

HOOSIC VALLEY 10, CAMBRIDGE 6: Valley jumped out to the early lead and held on for the Wasaren League win over Cambridge.

Isabeau Patterson and Gabby Fazioli drove in runs for Cambridge in a three-run third inning. Fazioli and Emily DeSousa each had two hits in the loss.

Lauren Archambeault struck out 10 batters for Cambridge.

Lainey Bochette scattered eight hits for Valley, striking out eight and walking none. Bochette, Paige Gela and Ella Waldron finished with multiple hits in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

GREENWICH-CAMBRIDGE 14, VOORHEESVILLE 3: Declan Kelleher scored three goals and dished out three assists to lead Greenwich-Cambridge to the win Thursday.

Brendan McClay added two goals and three assists for G-C, and Evan Merrill and Jacob Ziehm each added two goals.