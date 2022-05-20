ROUNDUP: QHS, Indians, Witches, Railroaders move on

QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 0

Class A Quarterfinal

Scotia 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

Queensbury 002 202 x — 6 6 0

WP — Alexis Rogers (13-1). LP — Kristel Keeley. 2B — Grace Letterman (Sco).

Scotia highlights: Kristel Keeley 2 for 3, 8 strikeouts.

Queensbury highlights: Sedona Jones 2 for 3, 3 RS, 1 RBI, Caleigh Johnson 1 for 3, 1 RS, 1 RBI, Alexis Rogers 11 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 18-1.

Up next: The top-seeded Spartans meet No. 4 Burnt Hills in the semifinals on Tuesday at Schalmont (5 p.m.).

GLENS FALLS 10, GREENVILLE 2

Class B Quarterfinal

Greenville 011 000 0 — 2 8 0

Glens Falls 202 312 x — 10 15 1

WP — Endieveri. LP — Prayto. 2B — Gianna Endieveri (GF). 3B — Gianna Endieveri (GF) 10. HR — Emmylou Richards (GF) 10.

Greenville highlights: Cameron Childs 2-4.

Glens Falls highlights: Lily Haggerty 3-4, Gianna Endieveri 4-4 4 RBIs, Emmylou Richards 2-4, HR.

Records: Glens Falls 13-7.

Notes: Gianna Endieveri pitched a complete game and went 4 for 4 at the plate. Emmylou Richards was 2 for 4 with and a homer and Lily Haggerty was 3 for 4 to lead the Indians to the sectional win.

Up next: Glens Falls, the second seed, moves on to face No. 6 Schalmont in the semifinals on Tuesday at Malta (5 p.m.).

GREENWICH 9, WARRENSBURG 1

Class C Quarterfinal

Warrensburg 100 000 0 — 1 3 5

Greenwich 304 101 x — 9 9 1

WP — Lily McCauliffe 1-0. LP — Kailly Bacon. 2B — Hope Sherman (Warr), Sophia Boice (Gre). 3B — Leiga Barnaby (Warr). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).

Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barnaby 1 Triple, 1 RBI, Hope Sherman 1 Double.

Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 1HR, 1RBI, Morgan Randall 2 Singles, 2 Runs, Faith Ingber 2 Singles, 2 Runs, Allie McQueen 1 Single, 1 Run.

Records: Warrensburg 11-6. Greenwich 17-4.

Up next: Third-seeded Greenwich will next face second-seeded Whitehall in the semifinals on Tuesday at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.).

WHITEHALL 8, STILLWATER 0

Class C Quarterfinal

Stillwater 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Whitehall 300 320 0 — 8 10 1

WP — Gould 13-1. LP — Resch 12-3. 2B — Ava Ruby (White).

Stillwater highlights: Toleman 2-3, 2 singles, Bouleris 1-3, single, RBI.

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 2-4, 2 singles, 13 strikeouts, Vinna Jensen 2-4, 2 singles, Blake Bird 3-4, 3 singles, Ava Ruby 1-4, double, 3 RBI.

Records: Whitehall 16-1.

Notes: Whitehall batted around the order in the bottom of the first and scored three runs to get off to a strong start.

Up next: The No. 2 Railroaders will take on No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals on Tuesday at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.).

BURNT HILLS 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

Class A Quarterfinal

South High 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

Burnt Hills 000 040 x — 4 4 0

WP — Katie Rhodes. LP — Tori Young. 2B — Jill Capozucca (SGF), Danielle DeBonis (BH). HR — Jade Maille (SGF), Cianna Benamati (BH).

Burnt Hills highlights: Katie Rhodes 7 K’s, 4 hits, Cianna Benamati 2 for 3, 4 RBIs.

Records: South Glens Falls 13-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0