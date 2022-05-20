 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: QHS, Indians, Witches, Railroaders move on

Softball: Scotia at Queensbury

Queensbury infielders huddle on the mound with pitcher Alexis Rogers after an out in Friday's game against Scotia in the Section II Softball Tournament.

 Greg Brownell, The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 0

Class A Quarterfinal

Scotia 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

Queensbury 002 202 x — 6 6 0

WP — Alexis Rogers (13-1). LP — Kristel Keeley. 2B — Grace Letterman (Sco).

Scotia highlights: Kristel Keeley 2 for 3, 8 strikeouts.

Queensbury highlights: Sedona Jones 2 for 3, 3 RS, 1 RBI, Caleigh Johnson 1 for 3, 1 RS, 1 RBI, Alexis Rogers 11 strikeouts.

Records: Queensbury 18-1.

Up next: The top-seeded Spartans meet No. 4 Burnt Hills in the semifinals on Tuesday at Schalmont (5 p.m.).

GLENS FALLS 10, GREENVILLE 2

Class B Quarterfinal

Greenville 011 000 0 — 2 8 0

Glens Falls 202 312 x — 10 15 1

WP — Endieveri. LP — Prayto. 2B — Gianna Endieveri (GF). 3B — Gianna Endieveri (GF) 10. HR — Emmylou Richards (GF) 10.

Greenville highlights: Cameron Childs 2-4.

Glens Falls highlights: Lily Haggerty 3-4, Gianna Endieveri 4-4 4 RBIs, Emmylou Richards 2-4, HR.

Records: Glens Falls 13-7.

Notes: Gianna Endieveri pitched a complete game and went 4 for 4 at the plate. Emmylou Richards was 2 for 4 with and a homer and Lily Haggerty was 3 for 4 to lead the Indians to the sectional win.

Up next: Glens Falls, the second seed, moves on to face No. 6 Schalmont in the semifinals on Tuesday at Malta (5 p.m.).

GREENWICH 9, WARRENSBURG 1

Class C Quarterfinal

Warrensburg 100 000 0 — 1 3 5

Greenwich 304 101 x — 9 9 1

WP — Lily McCauliffe 1-0. LP — Kailly Bacon. 2B — Hope Sherman (Warr), Sophia Boice (Gre). 3B — Leiga Barnaby (Warr). HR — Reegan Mullen (Gre).

Warrensburg highlights: Leigha Barnaby 1 Triple, 1 RBI, Hope Sherman 1 Double.

Greenwich highlights: Reegan Mullen 1HR, 1RBI, Morgan Randall 2 Singles, 2 Runs, Faith Ingber 2 Singles, 2 Runs, Allie McQueen 1 Single, 1 Run.

Records: Warrensburg 11-6. Greenwich 17-4.

Up next: Third-seeded Greenwich will next face second-seeded Whitehall in the semifinals on Tuesday at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.).

WHITEHALL 8, STILLWATER 0

Class C Quarterfinal

Stillwater 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Whitehall 300 320 0 — 8 10 1

WP — Gould 13-1. LP — Resch 12-3. 2B — Ava Ruby (White).

Stillwater highlights: Toleman 2-3, 2 singles, Bouleris 1-3, single, RBI.

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 2-4, 2 singles, 13 strikeouts, Vinna Jensen 2-4, 2 singles, Blake Bird 3-4, 3 singles, Ava Ruby 1-4, double, 3 RBI.

Records: Whitehall 16-1.

Notes: Whitehall batted around the order in the bottom of the first and scored three runs to get off to a strong start.

Up next: The No. 2 Railroaders will take on No. 3 Greenwich in the semifinals on Tuesday at Moreau Rec (5 p.m.).

BURNT HILLS 4, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

Class A Quarterfinal

South High 000 001 0 — 1 4 1

Burnt Hills 000 040 x — 4 4 0

WP — Katie Rhodes. LP — Tori Young. 2B — Jill Capozucca (SGF), Danielle DeBonis (BH). HR — Jade Maille (SGF), Cianna Benamati (BH).

Burnt Hills highlights: Katie Rhodes 7 K’s, 4 hits, Cianna Benamati 2 for 3, 4 RBIs.

Records: South Glens Falls 13-5.

