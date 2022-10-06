ROUNDUP: QHS, Horses keep pace in Foothills chase; Adirondack girls playoffs set

Ava Stewart scored twice as the Queensbury Spartans defeated Hudson Falls 6-0 on Thursday, upping their Foothills Council girls soccer record to 8-1.

Mia Keshmiri, Emily Tenner, Bayley Duffy and Allison Dittrich also scored goals. Dittrich had two assists for the Spartans, who outshot the Tigers 26-1.

Shea Canavan made one save to get the shutout. Katie Michell had 16 saves for the Tigers.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 0: The Black Horses scored three times in the first half and made it stand up for their 10th victory in 11 Foothills games.

Keira Rogan scored twice and Alayna Wian once for the Horses. Taylor Barraclough got the shutout in goal.

Sarah Wolfstich played a strong game for Glens Falls, stopping 18 shots.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, SCOTIA 0: Jillian Sassanella and Aubrey Fisher scored goals as the 10-1 Patriots beat the Tartans under the lights in Scotia.

LAKE GEORGE 2, CORINTH 1: Lila Frazier’s second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie in the final minute of regulation as the Warriors fended off an upset bid by Corinth.

Samantha Gorey had both assists for Lake George (8-0 league, 9-2-1 overall), which will be the No. 1 seed in the Adirondack League playoffs. The Warriors will host fourth-seeded Fort Ann on Wednesday in the semifinals while No. 2 Bolton-Warrensburg hosts No. 3 Hadley-Luzerne.

Adrielle Lewis scored for Corinth, tying the game in the 76th minute. Corinth finished 4-3-1 in the league and just missed the playoffs.

BOYS SOCCER

FORT ANN 8, GRANVILLE 0: Anthony Marino and Jackson Paige both scored twice as the Cardinals continued their strong play.