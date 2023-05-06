Norah Niesz went 3 for 4 to lead a 17-hit attack as Greenwich beat Cambridge 14-6 in a Wasaren League softball game on Saturday.

Brooke Kuzmich and Jocelyn Spiezio drove in two runs each for the Witches. Sophia Boice struck out 10 in the victory.

Isabel Darfler and Isabeau Patterson had two-hit games for Cambridge..

TAMARAC 5, HOOSICK FALLS 1: Toni DeLorenzo and Moira Collins combined to strike out 13 as the Bengals improved to 11-0 in the Wasaren League (14-0 overall).

Bella DeLorenzo went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Tamarac. Kennedy Boisvert struck out 16 in a complete-game effort for the Panthers.

STILLWATER 9, HOOSIC VALLEY 5: Peyton Morris went 2 for 4 and scored twice as the Warriors beat Valley. Sofia Perniciaro had a hit, two runs, two walks and two stolen bases.

Ella Waldron went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for Hoosic Valley. Riley Caiazza also had two hits.

MECHANICVILLE 12, HOOSIC VALLEY 9: Lila Christensen hit a home run and Emma Lapierre had two hits as the Red Raiders won in the Wasaren League. Lainey Bochette went 4 for 5 for Hoosic Valley.