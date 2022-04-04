ROUNDUP: Nadeau's sac fly lifts Hartford-Fort Edward past Corinth

Olivia Lindridge scored the winning run Monday on a sac fly by Ava Nadeau in bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Hartford-Fort Edward softball team to a 10-9 Adirondack League victory over Corinth.

Raeghan Liebig went 4-for-4 at the plate and struck out 11 batters for H-FE, while Corinth's Olivia Mann went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Also Monday, Whitehall ace Madison Gould carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before Warrensburg's Leigha Barnaby belted a triple. Gould struck out 12 and went 3-for-4 at the plate, including a home run as the Railroaders blanked Warrensburg 13-0.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 10,

CORINTH 9

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;060;100;200; —;9;9;x

Hartford-FE;102;203;101; —;10;15;x

WP — Raeghan Liebig, 1-0. LP — Olivia Mann. 2B — Olivia Mann (Cor) 2, Teagan Grady (Cor), Olivia Lindridge (H/FE). 3B — Olivia Mann (Cor) 2, Ava Nadeau (H/FE) 2.

Corinth highlights: Olivia Mann 4-5, 3 RBIs, 2 strikeouts, Teagan Grady 2-4, 6 strikeouts.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Ava Nadeau 3-4, 2 triples, sac fly, Raeghan Liebig 4-4, 11 strikeouts.

Records: Corinth 0-1, 1-1. Hartford-Fort Edward 1-0, 1-0.

Notes: Olivia Lindridge scored the winning run on a sac fly by Ava Nadeau in bottom of the ninth inning.

WHITEHALL 13, WARRENSBURG 0

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;352;003;0 —;13;13;0

Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;0;2;6

WP — Madison Gould 1-0. LP — Kailey Bacon 0-1, 1-1. 2B — Bird (White). 3B — Jensen (White), Leigha Barnaby (Warr). HR — Madison Gould (White).

Whitehall highlights: Gould 12ks, 3/4, HR, RBI, Whiting 3/4, 2 RBIs, Jensen 3B, 2 RBIs, Bird 2/4, 2B, 3 RBIs.

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 5 Ks, Leigha Barnaby 3B.

Records: Whitehall 1-0. Warrensburg 0-1, 1-1.

Notes: Whitehall's Madi Gould was pitching a perfect game until Warrensburg's Leigha Barnaby hit a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.

GRANVILLE 9, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Granville;111;013;2 —;9;10;0

Fort Ann;000;000;0 —;0;3;4

WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Hailey Barber (Gra) 2, Lauren Bascom (Gra), Megan Hover (Gra), Jordan Chadwick (Gra), Hannah Ingleston (Gra), Maddie Freebern (FA).

Granville highlights: Hailey Barber 2 for 4, Lauren Bascom 11 strikeouts.

Records: Fort Ann 0-1, 0-1.

GREENWICH 7,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Leb.;000;000;0 —;0;1;2

Greenwich;304;000;x —;7;8;1

WP — Lily McCauliffe 1-0. LP — Caitlin Bailey. 2B — Lily McCauliffe (Gre), Morgan Randall (Gre), Faith Ingber (Gre). HR — (Berlin-New Lebanon), Kiley Allen (Gre).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Caitlin Bailey 7 Runs, 4 BBs, 12 Ks.

Greenwich highlights: Kiley Allen 1 for 3, 1HR, 3 RBIs.

Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-1, 1-0. Greenwich 1-0, 1-0.

HOOSIC VALLEY 6, HOOSICK FALLS 5

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;010;000;4 —;5;5;2

Hoosic Valley;000;301;2 —;6;6;1

WP — Lainey Bochette (1-0). LP — Kennedy Boisvert (0-1). 2B — Keenedy Boisvert (HoF), Joni Chapko (HV).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy Boisvert 17 Ks, 2 BBs, 3 for 3, 2 singles, double, Jordan Hill 2 singles.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Joni Chapko 2 for 3, double, single, Savannah Mosley 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Hoosick Falls 0-1, 0-1. Hoosic Valley 1-0, 1-1.

Notes: Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the 7th, 8th grader Joni Chapko hit the game winning single to score Taylor Lancaster.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0