ROUNDUP: Mullen, Witches top Mechanicville
agate

ROUNDUP: Mullen, Witches top Mechanicville

From the Prep Roundup: Saturday's high school sports stories, news and photos series
{{featured_button_text}}

Greenwich scored four times in the third inning on the way to a 5-3 Wasaren League softball victory over Mechanicville.

GREENWICH 5, MECHANICVILLE 3

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;000;410;0 —;5;8;2

Mechanicville;000;300;0 —;3;3;0

WP — Reegan Mullen 6-1. LP — Chloe Robert. 2B — Kiera Kirk (Gre).

Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 2 for 2, Trinity Douglas 2 for 4, Reegan Mullen 12 strikeouts.

Records: Greenwich 10-2, 10-3.

GALWAY 10, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3

League: Non-league

Galway;260;011;0 —;10;10;3

Spa Catholic;102;000;0 —;3;4;3

WP — Kolpakis.

Galway highlights: Kolpakis 7 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts, Kolpakis 2-3, 2 runs and 2 RBIs, Oliver 2-4 with 3 RBIs.

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Daniel J Masi.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 11-2, 12-5.

