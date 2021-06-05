ROUNDUP: Mullen, Witches top Mechanicville

Greenwich scored four times in the third inning on the way to a 5-3 Wasaren League softball victory over Mechanicville.
GREENWICH 5, MECHANICVILLE 3
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;000;410;0 —;5;8;2
Mechanicville;000;300;0 —;3;3;0
WP — Reegan Mullen 6-1. LP — Chloe Robert. 2B — Kiera Kirk (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jocelyn Spiezio 2 for 2, Trinity Douglas 2 for 4, Reegan Mullen 12 strikeouts.
Records: Greenwich 10-2, 10-3.
GALWAY 10, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3
League: Non-league
Galway;260;011;0 —;10;10;3
Spa Catholic;102;000;0 —;3;4;3
WP — Kolpakis.
Galway highlights: Kolpakis 7 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 12 strikeouts, Kolpakis 2-3, 2 runs and 2 RBIs, Oliver 2-4 with 3 RBIs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Daniel J Masi.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 11-2, 12-5.
