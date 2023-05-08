Reegan Mullen was the winning pitcher and also hit a home run as Greenwich beat Mechanicville 5-2 in Wasaren League softball on Monday.

Mullen struck out eight and allowed two hits from the pitching circle. Top hitters for the Witches included Jocelyn Spiezio (two singles), Sophia Boice (a single and two RBIs) and Brooke Kuzmich (a double and an RBI).

Liv Horan and Jenna Tesoriero drove in runs for Mechanicville.

SOUTH HIGH 12, QUEENSBURY 1: The Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the first three innings on the way to a victory over the Spartans.

Tori Young went four innings and struck out eight to get the win for South High, which remains unbeaten in Foothills Council play.

Kayden Craft went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Other top hitters for the Bulldogs included Haley Corso (3 for 3 with two RBIs), Jill Capozucca (home run, two RBIs), Emma Martens (2 for 4) and Kylee Craft (2 for 3).

Lindsey Pepe went 2 for 3 for Queensbury.

WHITEHALL 10, ARGYLE 4: Madison Gould hammered out three hits, including a double and a triple, as the Railroaders beat the Scots.

Khloe Paddock and Madison Gould combined for 14 strikeouts and allowed five hits for Whitehall, which led 8-1 after four innings. Blake Bird went 2 for 3 and hit a home run.

For Argyle, Carrie Humiston tripled twice and Madison Eldred hit two doubles.

SALEM 10, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1: Sophia Keays struck out 15 as the Generals posted an Adirondack League win.

Kayla McCauliffe went 2 for 4 with double for Salem. Meredith Barrett also went 2 for 4. Soleia Lamoureux and Ava Nadeau had hits for Hartford-Fort Edward.

WARRENSBURG 8, BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 5: Hope Sherman struck out seven to get the win as the Burghers won a non-league affair.

Bolton-Schroon Lake took an early 4-0 lead, but the Burghers got a run back in the third and Kailey Bacon’s three-run double in the bottom of the fourth tied the game. The Burghers later scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Zailey Baker went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Warrensburg.

Jadynn Egloff was 3 for 4 with a run scored for Bolton-Schroon. Jane Trowbridge struck out six.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, TROY 2: Sophia Wahl struck out 12 as part of a three-hitter as the Black Horses edged Troy in a non-league contest.

Riley Keefer and Taylor Dennis plated runs for the Horses (8-7), who scored all three of their runs in the first inning. Troy lost despite Olivia DeCitise tossing a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

GLENS FALLS 8, LAKE GEORGE 2: Addie Hill and Izzy Johnson combined on a four-hitter as the red and black beat the Warriors in a non-leaguer.

EmmyLou Richards recorded two hits and an RBI for Glens Falls (11-6). Cierra Hurst had two hits and Addie Hill went 2 for 3.

Shannon Starratt had two hits for Lake George and Samantha Gorey was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

CORINTH 21, NORTH WARREN 4: Teagan Grady struck out seven as part of a four-hitter and had three RBIs at the plate as the RiverHawks beat the Cougars.

Aubrey Lozier had four RBIs and Madison Pincheon drove in three runs. Cadence Wells added a two-run double.

Isabella Tucci had a hit and an RBI for North Warren.

TAMARAC 14, CAMBRIDGE 3: Mihaly Blake went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as the unbeaten Bengals used a 16-hit attack to down Cambridge.

Izabella DeLorenzo also had three hits for Tamarac (12-0 league, 15-0 overall). Lauren Archambeault and Emily Desousa both went 3 for 3 for Cambridge.

HOOSIC VALLEY 12, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Lainey Bochette pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Riley Caiaaza went 4 for 4 with five RBIs as Hoosic Valley improved to 4-8.