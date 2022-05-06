ROUNDUP: McCauliffe pitches perfect game for Greenwich

Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva celebrated senior night and recorded a win against Lake Placid-Keene. Seniors Avery Bayse and Hannah McNally led Johnsburg-Minerva with both going 2 for 4 at the plate and Bayse recording 2 RBIs. McNally was strong on the mound with 7 strikeouts. Senior Cassie Dunbar walked twice in the win and senior Mariya Dunkley played solid defense. Lake Placid-Keene was led by Hailey Boysse and Megan Quinn going 5 for 6 and 4 for 5 respectively.