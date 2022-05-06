ROUNDUP: McCauliffe pitches perfect game for Greenwich

GREENWICH 7, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Greenwich 210 112 X — 7 6 0
WP — Lily McCauliffe 1-0. LP — Olivia Cappellano. 2B — Maddie Curley (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Lily McCauliffe perfect game, 19 strikeouts.
Records: Greenwich 9-1, 12-3.
Notes: Lily McCauliffe a perfect game on her birthday and Senior Night
LAKE GEORGE 6, GRANVILLE 2
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 000 120 3 — 6 8 0
Granville 010 000 1 — 2 5 2
WP — Starratt. LP — L. Bascom (6-3). 2B — Shannon Starratt (LG), Gorey (LG), Hannah Ingleston (Gra). 3B — Shannon Starratt (LG), Gates (LG).
Lake George highlights: S. Starratt 3 for 4, 14 strikeouts, York 2 for 4.
Granville highlights: L. Bascom 3 for 3, 7 strikeouts, H. Ingleston RBI, H. Barber RBI.
Records: Granville 6-3, 6-3.
WHITEHALL 23, FORT ANN 1
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 3(12)1 520 0 — 23 16
Fort Ann 010 000 0 — 1 1 5
WP — Vinna Jensen. LP — Emma Blondin. 3B — Bird (White), Brooke Benjamin (White).
Whitehall highlights: Jensen 8 strikeouts, Ruby 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Bird 3 for 6, 2 RBIs, Hughes 3 for 5, 2RBIs, Brooke Benjamin 4 for 5.
Notes: Stevens 2 for 2 for Whitehall. Game ended in 5 innings
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 12,
LAKE PLACID- KEENE 11
League: Mountain and Valley
Johnsburg-Min. 114 141 0 — 12 7 3
Placid- Keene 331 210 1 — 11 15 1
WP — Brooklyn Hoffman. LP — Hannah McNally. 2B — Hannah McNally (LPk). 3B — Eloise Noel (LPK). HR — Megan Quinn (J-M).
Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Emma Adragna 4 K’s in 3 innings, Hailey Boisse 3 for 4, Megan Quinn 4 for 5.
Lake Placid- Keene highlights: Hannah McNally 7 strikeouts, 2 for 4, Avery Bayse 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Megan Mohowski 2 for 4, 1 RBI.
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva celebrated senior night and recorded a win against Lake Placid-Keene. Seniors Avery Bayse and Hannah McNally led Johnsburg-Minerva with both going 2 for 4 at the plate and Bayse recording 2 RBIs. McNally was strong on the mound with 7 strikeouts. Senior Cassie Dunbar walked twice in the win and senior Mariya Dunkley played solid defense. Lake Placid-Keene was led by Hailey Boysse and Megan Quinn going 5 for 6 and 4 for 5 respectively.
WARRENSBURG 15, TICONDEROGA 1
League: Non-league
Ticonderoga 000 10; — 1 0 5
Warrensburg 600 9x; — 15 11 4
WP — Kailey Bacon 8-3. LP — Paige. 2B — Kailey Bacon (Warr), Leigha Barnaby (Warr), Madison Goodspeed (Warr).
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 5Ks, 3/4, 2B, 4RBIs.
Records: Warrensburg 5-3, 8-3.