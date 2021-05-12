ROUNDUP: McCauliffe leads Salem past Lake George

SALEM 4, LAKE GEORGE 3
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 200 010 0 — 3 9 2
Salem 211 000 x — 4 5 2
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Madeline Gorey. 2B — Olivia Gates (LG) 2, Madeline Gorey (LG). 3B — Olivia Gates (LG). HR — Sarah McCauliffe (S).
Lake George highlights: Olivia Gates 4 for 4, Rachel Jaeger 1 RBI, Madeline Gorey 1 2B, 7 strikeouts.
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 1 HR, 1 RBI, 9 strikeouts, Taylor Cary scored 2 runs.
Records: Salem 3-0, 3-0.
WARRENSBURG 9, FORT ANN 0
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Warrens. 201 402 x — 9 12 3
WP — Kailey Bacon 2-1, 3-1. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Kara Bacon (Warr), Sara Langworthy (Warr), Audrey Steves (Warr).
Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 6 Ks.
Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 10 Ks, 1 hit, 1 walk, Kara Bacon 4/4, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs, Sara Langworthy 3/4, 5 RBIs, Audrey Steves 2/3, 2 Runs.
Records: Fort Ann 1-2. Warrensburg 2-1, 3-1.
GRANVILLE 5,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 1
League: Adirondack League
Hartford-FE 100 000 0 — 1 x 2
Granville 302 000 x — 5 x 0
WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — Maddy Viele.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Maddy Viele 8 strikeouts.
Granville highlights: Lauren Bascom 9 strikeouts, RBI, Katie McEachron 2 for 3, RBI, Lexy Zovistoski 2 RBI’s.
Records: Granville 3-1, 3-1.
HUDSON FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 000 000 02; — 2 3 5
Schuylerville 000 000 00; — 0 2 0
WP — Trista DeLong. LP — Molly Vianese 1-2.
Hudson Falls highlights: Marissa Jarvis 2 for 3, 2 singles, Trista DeLong 12 Ks, Alexys Rosick 1 single, 1 RBI.
Schuylerville highlights: Molly Vianese 14 Ks, 1 single, Megan Stadel 1 single.
Records: Schuylerville 1-2, 1-2.
Notes: Madison Sawyer and Sarah Webster each scored in the top of the 8th for Hudson Falls.
GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 1
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 001 300 0 — 4 8 1
Q’bury 000 100 0 — 1 7 3
WP — Gianna Endieveri. LP — Alexis Rogers (1-2). 2B — Kacie Wolfstitch (GF), Sofia Andre (GF), Cassidy Ray (Q), Emma Sponzo (Q).
Glens Falls highlights: Kacie Wolfstitch 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Sofia Andre 2 for 4, 1 run scored, Haylee Girard 2 for 3, 1 run scored, Aliza Williams 2 RBIs.
Queensbury highlights: Cassidy Ray 1 for 3, 1 run scored, Dyllan Ray 1 for 3, 1 RBI.
Records: Queensbury 2-2.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 18,
JOHNSTOWN 0
League: Foothills Council
South High 263 25x x — 18 19 1
Johnstown 000 00x x — 0 2 3
WP — Hannah Breen 3-0. LP — Ariana Vuskalns. 3B — Deme Kellogg (SGF), Vanessa LeBrun (SGF). HR — Hannah Breen (SGF), Christine Mallette (SGF).
South Glens Falls highlights: Hannah Breen 5 IP,13 K’s,2 hitter, 2 for 5,4RBI’s,2RS, Christine Mallette 2 for 5,4 RBI’s, 3RS, Deme Kellogg 2 for 4, RS Haley Breen 1 for 2, 2 RBI, Molly Rafferty 3 for 4, RS Maddy Ring 2 for 2,2RS, Courtney Robarge 3 for 3,3RS,2RBI’s Emma Martens 2 for 4,2RS,2RBI’s.
Johnstown highlights: Bella Bermas 1 for 2, Sarah Pratt 1 for 2.
Records: South Glens Falls 3-0, 3-0.
TAMARAC 4, GREENWICH 0
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Tamarac 031 000 x — 4 10 0
WP — Moira Collins. LP — Sophia Boice. 2B — Moira Collins (Tam), Abby Buckley (Tam). 3B — Reese Autiello (Gre), Moira Collins (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Moira Collins 12 Ks, Moira Collins 3 for 4, 2 RBIs, Gianna Bucciero 2 for 3, Abby Buckley 2 for 3, Bella DeLorenzo 1 RBI.
Records: Greenwich 1-1, 1-1. Tamarac 2-0, 2-0.
HOOSICK FALLS 2,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Hoo. Falls 001 001 X — 2 3 1
WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Micayla Corsey. 2B — Ashley Pacheco (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Kennedy Boisvert 17 Ks.
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Micayla Corsey 13 Ks.
Records: Hoosick Falls 3-0, 3-0.
TICONDEROGA 16, LAKE PLACID 10
League: CVAC
Ticonderoga 019 003 3 — 16 20 3
Lake Placid 160 300 0 — 10 5 4
WP — Anna Whitman (2-1). LP — Grace Crawford (1-2). 2B — Molly Price (Ti), Danaya Patterson (LkP).
Ticonderoga highlights: Anna Whitman 4-5, 2 runs scored, Cassidy Mattison 4-6, 4 RBIs, Andrea Paige 3-5, 2 RBI’s, Molly Price 2-4, Double, 2 RBIs, Sophia Dorsett 2-4, 2 RBIs.
Lake Placid highlights: Danaya Patterson 2-4, RBI.
Records: Ticonderoga 2-1, 2-1. Lake Placid 1-2, 1-2.
Notes: Ticonderoga rallied in the third inning scoring 9 runs on 10 hits led by Molly Price’s 2 run double and Sophia Dorsett’s 2 run single. Anna Whitman came in relief of starter Andrea Paige in the 5th inning and only allowed one hit the rest of the way.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 25,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
League: Mountain and Valley, Tuesday
IL-LL 000 000 0 — 0 1 11
J’burg-Min. 030704 050501 0 — 25 16 1