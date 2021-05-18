ROUNDUP: McCauliffe gets the win as Generals top Witches; Rogers leads QHS

Sarah McCauliffe struck out eight and Salem made good use of seven hits to beat Greenwich 4-1 in a non-league softball game on Tuesday.
Alexis Rogers pitched a one-hitter as Queensbury downed Amsterdam 4-0 in the Foothills Council.
SALEM 4, GREENWICH 1
League: Non-league
Salem 100 102 0 — 4 7 3
Greenwich 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe. LP — Sofia Boice 2-2. 2B — Maddy Carney (Gre), Kiley Allen (Gre). HR — Andrea Cary (S).
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 8 strikeouts, Amber Terry 2 for 3, Andrea Cary 2 for 3.
Records: Greenwich 4-1, 4-2.
QUEENSBURY 4, AMSTERDAM 0
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 020 001 1 — 4 7 2
Amsterdam 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
WP — Alexis Rogers (3-2). LP — Sydney Szczepanik. 2B — Alexis Rogers (Q) 2.
Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers pitched a 1 hitter with 7 strikeouts, 2 for 4, 1 run scored, Cassidy Ray 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, Emma Sponzo 2 for 3, 1 run scored, Rachel Mannix 1 for 2, 1 RBI.
Amsterdam highlights: Shelby LaMont 1 for 2.
Records: Queensbury 4-2, 4-2.
In this Series
Prep Roundup: Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos
-
ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten
-
PHOTOS: South High at Queensbury boys lacrosse
-
ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game
- 7 updates