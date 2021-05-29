ROUNDUP: McCauliffe. Generals blank Granville; Gorey pitches no-hitter

Sarah McCauliffe struck out 10 and survived a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning as Salem beat Granville 2-0 in Adirondack League softball.
Madeline Gorey pitched a no-hitter as Lake George defeated Fort Ann 15-0.
SALEM 2, GRANVILLE 0
League: Adirondack League
Granville 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Salem 001 010 0 — 2 1 1
WP — Sarah McCauliffe (7-2). LP — Bascom. 3B — J. Chadwick (Gra).
Granville highlights: L. Bascom 9 Ks.
Salem highlights: Sarah McCauliffe 10 Ks.
Records: Granville 6-3. Salem 7-2, 8-2.
Notes: In the top of the 7th, Granville loaded the bases with nobody out. McCauliffe struck out Granville’s leadoff and Amber Terry got a forceout at home on a bunt from Granville’s second batter. With the bases loaded and two outs, first baseman Tori Cary caught a fly ball to seal the win for the Generals.
LAKE GEORGE 15, FORT ANN 0
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 384 000 0 — 15 13
Fort Ann 000 000 0 — 0 0
WP — M. Gorey. LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — M. Gorey (LG), Zilm (LG) 2, G. Gates (LG). HR — T. Bergman (LG) 2.
Lake George highlights: Madeline Gorey 8 strikeouts, T. Bergman 2 home runs.
Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 5 strikeouts.
PLATTSBURGH 17, TICONDEROGA 1
League: CVAC
Plattsburgh 100 055 6 — 17 13 2
Ticonderoga 000 010 0 — 1 4 7
WP — Calli Fitzwater. LP — Anna Whitman (4-6). 2B — Amanda Vaughn (Platt). 3B — Amanda Vaughn (Platt).
Plattsburgh highlights: Amanda Vaughn 3-6, double, triple, 3 RBIs, Calli Fitzwater 2-3, 3 runs, 7 IP, 15 Ks, Lilly Duquette 2-5, RBI.