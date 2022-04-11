ROUNDUP: Maille's home run sparks Bulldogs

SOUTH HIGH 2, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

South High;001;000;1 —;2;6;0

Glens Falls;000;000;0 —;0;5;1

WP — Young. LP — Endieveri. HR — Jade Maille (SGF).

South Glens Falls highlights: Jade Maille HR, 1 RBI, Kaylee Craft 1-3.

Glens Falls highlights: Jaelyn Graham 2-2, Avery Hill 1-2, 1b, Gianna Endieveri 1-3, 1b .

Records: South Glens Falls 1-0. Glens Falls 0-1, 0-2.

Notes: Tori Young and Gina Endieveri pitched strong games. Jade Maille had the big hit for South High with a solo home run.

QUEENSBURY 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 4

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;202;100;2 —;7;9;1

Schuylerville;000;202;0 —;4;4;3

WP — Alexis Rogers. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Alexis Rogers (Q), Rachel Mannix (Q).

Queensbury highlights: Alexis Rogers 2 for 4, 1 single, 1 double, 3 runs, Lindsey Pepe 2 for 2, 1 RBI, 2 runs, Rachel Mannix 1 double, 1 run, Ryan Allen 1 for 3, 1 single, 1 run.

Schuylerville highlights: Makenna Hart 2 for 3, 2 singles, Riley Keefer 1 for 3, 1 single, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 3, 1 single, 2 runs, Megan Stadel 2 RBI, Sophia Wahl 2 RBI.

LAKE GEORGE 9, WARRENSBURG 5

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;024;021;0 —;9;16;1

Warrensburg;120;010;1 —;5;5;3

WP — Barber. LP — Kailey Bacon (2-2). 2B — Johnson (LG), Gorey (LG) 2, Hope Sherman (Warr). 3B — Stark (LG).

Lake George highlights: Barber 5 Ks in 4 innings, Stark 3 for 5, 3B, Gorey 2 for 4, 2 2Bs, 2RBIs, York 3 for 4.

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 6 Ks, Alonah Olden 2 for 4.

Records: Warrensburg 1-2, 2-2.

GRANVILLE 20, NORTH WARREN 7

League: Adirondack League

Granville;380;117; —;20;17;1

North Warren;010;510; —;7;2;5

WP — Lauren Bascom. LP — K. LaGuerre. 2B — J. Chadwick (Gra) 2, L Strout (Gra), R. Swain (Gra). 3B — L. Strout (Gra).

Records: Granville 3-0, 3-0. North Warren 0-4, 0-5.

Notes: L. Strout was 4 for 5 for Granville with four runs scored, including a double and a triple. R. Swain hit a three-run home run for Granville. North Warren was led by Nicole Buckman. Addison Swan pitched a strong game in relief for North Warren.

SALEM 16, FORT ANN 2

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;100;100;0 —;2;1;10

Salem;30(11);2x0;0 —;16;14;2

WP — Kayla McCauliffe (3-0). LP — Emma Blondin. 2B — Kayla McCauliffe (Sal), Amber Terry (Sal). 3B — Brook-Lynn Tellstone (Sal), Amber Terry (Sal). HR — Brook-Lynn Tellstone (Sal), Kayla McCauliffe (Sal).

Fort Ann highlights: Emma Blondin 3 strikeouts.

Salem highlights: Kayla McCauliffe 7 strikeouts, 3 RBIs, Amber Terry 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, Sophia Keays 2-3, 3 RBIs, Taylor Cary 2-4, 3 runs, Brooke Tellstone 2-4, 3RBIs.

Records: Fort Ann 0-2. Salem 3-0, 3-0.

Notes: Dominant hitting performance propels Salem in a League victory.

GREENWICH 12, MECHANICVILLE 0

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville;000;000;0 —;0;2;0

Greenwich;015;411;0 —;12;12;0

WP — Lily McCauliffe 2-0. LP — P. Rogers. 2B — Faith Ingber (Gre). 3B — Reegan Mullen (Gre). HR — Liley McCaliffe (Gre).

Records: Mechanicville 0-2. Greenwich 3-0, 3-0.

HOOSIC VALLEY 6, EMMA WILLARD 2

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;110;013;0 —;6;9;2

Emma Willard;010;000;1 —;2;5;0

WP — Lainey Bochette (2-0). LP — Sam McEntee (0-1). 2B — Olivia Cappellano (HV), Izzy Finkle (HV), Margarette Houlana (EW). 3B — Margarette Houlana (EW).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Riley Caiazza 4 for 4, 3 RBIs, Hannah Marpe 1 for 2, single, Izzy Finkle 1 for 4, 1 RBI.

Emma Willard highlights: Margarette Houlana 3 for 4, 1 RBI.

Records: Hoosic Valley 3-0, 3-2. Emma Willard 0-1, 0-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 1,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-N.L.;000;000;0 —;0;1;0

Hoosick Falls;001;000;x —;1;4;1

WP — Kennedy Boisvert. LP — Bailey Caitlin. 2B — Lily Gardell (BNL), Marissa Landry (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Marissa Landry 3 for 3.

Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 1-2, 1-2. Hoosick Falls 2-1, 2-1.

Notes: The pitching was strong on both sides. Boisvert and Caitlin each struck out 13.

