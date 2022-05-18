ROUNDUP: Local teams advance in Class C softball sectionals

LAKE GEORGE 4, GRANVILLE 3

Class C Opening Round

Granville;000;010;0 —;3;5;2

Lake George;000;022;0 —;4;5;3

WP — Starratt. LP — Bascom. 2B — L Strout (Gra), Grace York (LG), Mollie Johnson (LG).

Lake George highlights: Shannon Starratt 11 Ks.

Records: Lake George 12-3.

Notes: Shannon Starratt threw a great game and raised her strikeout total for the season to 104.

Next up: No. 4 seed Lake George is scheduled to host No. 5 Berne-Knox in the Class C quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

WHITEHALL 12, CANAJOHARIE 0

Class C Opening Round

Canajoharie;000;00x;x —;0;3;0

Whitehall;110;55x;x —;12;9;0

WP — Madi Gould 10-0, 12-1. LP — Hynay. 2B — Caitlyn Baket (C), Olivia Whiting (W) 2, Blake Bird (W).

Canajoharie highlights: Caitlyn Baker 1-2, double, Megan Blakeslee 1-2, single, Andrea Bowerman 1-2, single.

Whitehall highlights: Madi Gould 2-3, 2 singles, 2 RBI, 12 strikeouts, Olivia Whiting 2-3, 2 doubles, Ava Ruby 3-4, 3 singles, 4 RBI.

Records: Whitehall 15-1.

Next up: No. 2 seed Whitehall is scheduled to host No. 7 seed Stillwater in the Class C quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

WARRENSBURG 6, GALWAY 0

Class C Opening Round

Galway;000;000;0 —;0;5;5

Warrensburg;300;003;x —;6;11;0

WP — Kailey Bacon 11-5. LP — Amber Kolpakas. 2B — Amber Kolpakas (G). 3B — Leigha Barnaby (W).

Galway highlights: Amber Kolpakas 10 Ks. 1-3 2B, Trish Oliver 2-3, Jillian Neahr 2-3.

Warrensburg highlights: Kailey Bacon 5 Ks, 3RBIs, 2 runs scored, Kara Bacon 4-4, 2 runs scored, Leigha Barnaby 3-4, 3RBIs, 3B.

Records: Warrensburg 11-5.

Notes: Kailey Bacon pitched well for the Burghers, earning her 100th strikeout of the season. Bacon and Leigha Barnaby had timely hits that drove in all 6 runs between the two of them.

Next up: No. 6 seed Warrensburg plays either Greenwich or Mayfield in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GREENWICH 6, MAYFIELD 3

Class C Opening Round

Mayfield;000;030;0 —;3;7;0

Greenwich;401;001;x —;6;14;0

WP — Sophia Boice. LP — Marissa Wille. 2B — Heather Ginter (M) 2, Faith Ingber (Gre).

Mayfield highlights: Heather Ginter 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs, Bella Capano 2 1Bs, Alexis Broderick 1B, RBI.

Greenwich highlights: Faith Ingber 2B, 2 1Bs, run, Morgan Randall 2 1Bs, RBI, 2 runs, Sophia Boice 2 1Bs, RBI, Reese Autiello 2 1Bs, RBI.

Records: Mayfield 14-7. Greenwich 16-4.

Next up: No. 3 seed Greenwich hosts Warrensburg in a Class C quarterfinal on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 11, CHAZY 8

Section VII Class D Quarterfinal

J'urg-Minerva;320;060;0 —;11;8;3

Chazy;401;030;0 —;8;4;4

WP — Kennedy Columbus. LP — Hannah McNally. 2B — Katana Coon (JM), Avery Bayse (C).

Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Katana Coon 2 for 4, 1 RBI, Kennedy Columbus 4 Ks, Sam Gonyo 2 RBIs.

Chazy highlights: Avery Bayse 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Hannah McNally 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 7 Ks, Eloise Noel 1 RBI, Melissa Bibby 1 RBI.

